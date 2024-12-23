Christmas Day 2024 SPOILERS for AEW Dynamite: 'Dynamite on 34th St.'"

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Dynamite’s highly anticipated Christmas Day episode, Dynamite on 34th St., was taped Sunday afternoon at the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Below are the spoiler results.

Match Highlights:

Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

The show opened with a battle of speed versus power. Highlights included Ospreay's impressive comeback with a dive to the floor and King’s devastating cannonball in the corner. Ospreay ultimately secured the win in what was described as a highly entertaining bout.

Darby Allin vs. Ricochet

This heated match featured Ricochet embracing his heel persona, with fans chanting "Ricosh**" at him. The match had several high-risk spots, including a 630 splash through a table by Ricochet. Allin nearly scored a win with a Code Red but missed his chance as time expired. Ricochet advanced to the PPV based on points, but Allin earned a big post-match chant from the crowd.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH TV Champion Komander

Komander used brass knuckles—an apparent gift from Darby Allin—to defeat Claudio with a roll-up. The match advanced the storyline of Allin’s frustration with his rivals.

Chaos Ensues: Pac, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir vs. Jay White and Orange Cassidy

After an intense brawl involving Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley, Hangman Page entered the fray, delivering a Buckshot Lariat. Jay White hit Moxley with Blade Runner to end the segment, building anticipation for the PPV.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin

The crowd erupted with “Holy sh**” chants before the bell. This competitive match saw Okada secure victory with the Rainmaker. Afterward, Okada teased disrespect but ultimately shook Benjamin’s hand, adding a moment of levity.

Taya Valkyrie (w/ Deonna Purrazzo) vs. Toni Storm

Toni Storm continued her momentum with a crowd-pleasing win over Taya Valkyrie.