Nic Nemeth Teases Potential WWE Return for Royal Rumble 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Nic Nemeth, best known to wrestling fans as Dolph Ziggler, has been making waves as the TNA World Champion. But could he make a one-off return to WWE for the 2025 Royal Rumble? In a recent interview with The Daily Star, Nemeth addressed the intriguing possibility.

“I’m trying to think now what music would be better to make everyone go, ‘Oh!’? I don’t know. As much as I’d want to hear my new music, I think we’d play the old stuff, and then maybe the new one on the way out or something,” Nemeth said. “A Rumble spot, though? Dude, that’s so cool. WWE’s killing it right now. To do something fun—wear my old trunks, get the old music to play, come out there, and kick somebody in the face? That would be awesome.”

Nemeth expressed his admiration for WWE’s current momentum but emphasized his priorities if such a moment were to happen: “The most important thing would be creating a viral moment, so I could talk about TNA. That’s the only reason I’d want to do it. It’d be cool to see some old friends, but most importantly, I just… you know, I left on purpose. Not because I hated that place. They’re killing it right now.”

The question remains: Will WWE see fit to capitalize on this potential crossover and bring Dolph Ziggler back for one unforgettable night?