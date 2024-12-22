Shinsuke Nakamura Returns to Pro Wrestling NOAH for New Year’s Day Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to send one of its top stars back to Pro Wrestling NOAH, continuing a collaborative tradition with the Japanese promotion.

Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to wrestle Ulka Sasaki on January 1, 2025. This marks Nakamura’s return to Pro Wrestling NOAH after his memorable appearance at the 2023 New Year event, where he faced The Great Muta in a highly celebrated match at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

The 2023 bout was part of The Great Muta’s farewell tour and saw Nakamura delivering a standout performance. With his signature WWE theme music and striking new attire, Nakamura wowed the crowd, ultimately defeating Muta in an emotional match.

Recently, Nakamura returned to WWE television after a significant hiatus, quickly making an impact by engaging in a heated feud with LA Knight. His momentum culminated in capturing the United States Title at Survivor Series: WarGames.

As seen below, Pro Wrestling NOAH has shared exclusive footage of Nakamura’s arrival in Japan, building anticipation for his upcoming match against Sasaki.