WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Shinsuke Nakamura Returns to Pro Wrestling NOAH for New Year’s Day Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2024

Shinsuke Nakamura Returns to Pro Wrestling NOAH for New Year’s Day Match

WWE is set to send one of its top stars back to Pro Wrestling NOAH, continuing a collaborative tradition with the Japanese promotion.

Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to wrestle Ulka Sasaki on January 1, 2025. This marks Nakamura’s return to Pro Wrestling NOAH after his memorable appearance at the 2023 New Year event, where he faced The Great Muta in a highly celebrated match at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

The 2023 bout was part of The Great Muta’s farewell tour and saw Nakamura delivering a standout performance. With his signature WWE theme music and striking new attire, Nakamura wowed the crowd, ultimately defeating Muta in an emotional match.

Recently, Nakamura returned to WWE television after a significant hiatus, quickly making an impact by engaging in a heated feud with LA Knight. His momentum culminated in capturing the United States Title at Survivor Series: WarGames.

As seen below, Pro Wrestling NOAH has shared exclusive footage of Nakamura’s arrival in Japan, building anticipation for his upcoming match against Sasaki.

JBL Opens Up About His Infamous Airport Fight with Steve Blackman

On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With, JBL shared the story of his infamous airport altercation with Steve Blackman, along with [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 22, 2024 01:54PM


Tags: #wwe #shinsuke nakamura #pro wrestling noah #noah

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90747/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π