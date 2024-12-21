ROH Final Battle Results (December 20th, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Results by: ringofhonor.com

ROH: Final Battle 2024 was broadcast live on December 20th, 2024, from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, NY!

The event began with the ROH: Zero Hour preshow kicking things off on the official ROH YouTube Channel!

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were the commentary team for tonight’s event.

Grizzled Young Veterans—James Drake & Zack Gibson vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver (with Evil Uno)!

Reynolds took down Drake with an arm drag. Gibson grabbed a tag, but Reynolds rocked him with a high cross body press. Silver and Reynolds hit a double dropkick on Gibson. Drake caught Silver with a dragon screw. Gibson body slammed Silver and then worked on Silver’s legs with a one legged Boston crab.

Reynolds got the hot tag and cleaned house on the Grizzled Young Vets! Reynolds power bombed Gibson for a near fall. Drake jumped in and the numbers were too much for Reynolds, with Gibson delivering a forearm in the corner. The Dark Order nailed Drake with a spear brain buster combo on the arena floor! Reynolds double stomped Gibson but Gibson kicked out at the two-count!

GYV blasted Reynolds with a standing doomsday device. Evil Uno jumped on the apron to distract the Grizzled Young Vets and buy some time for Reynolds to recover. The Dark Order used a flurry of offense on Drake, but Gibson broke it up in the nick of time. GYV retaliated with the high low and pinned Reynolds, hammering their point home and perhaps putting themselves in title contention.

Harley Cameron vs. Stardom’s Hanako!

Hanako hit Harley with a shoulder tackle. Cameron tried for a vertical suplex, but Hanako reversed it. Hanako pump kicked Cameron in the face! Hanako splashed Harley in the corner. Harley unleashed her shining wizard on Hanako for a near fall.

Harley whipped Hanako around with flying head scissors. Hanako rocked Harley with a back breaker and then planted her after a torture rack, then picked up the pinfall victory!

The Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Shane Taylor Promotions’ The Infantry—Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo (with Shane Taylor & Trish Adora)!

The Infantry ambushed the Kingdom as Taven and Bennett were making their ring entrance. Bennett and Taven hit tandem offense on Bravo. Shawn Dean put the boots to Matt Taven. While the ref was distracted, Shane Taylor clobbered Taven with a stiff right strike.

Bennett tagged in and unloaded rapid fire chops on Dean and Bravo. Bennett planted Dean with a spine buster. Taven whacked Bravo with Just The Tip. Trish Adora knocked Taven from the top rope and the ref didn’t see it. The Infantry rocked Bennett with Bootcamp, but he kicked out! The Undisputed Kingdom retaliated with the Rockstar Supernova and scored the victory!

LEEJ—Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka vs. Gates of Agony—Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona!

Lee Johnson scored with a beautiful dropkick on Kaun. EJ tagged in but Kaun rocked him with a back breaker on the top turnbuckle. Liona followed up with a leg drop on the apron and then a suplex on the arena floor to Johnson.

EJ and Toa tagged in for their respective teams. They exchanged forearms in the center of the ring, slugging it out! EJ took Toa off his feet with a flying clothesline. Toa got speared by EJ!

The Gates of Agony double teamed EJ. Lee Johnson came in and tried to clean house to help his partner. Johnson frog splashed Bishop but Toa speared Johnson. EJ landed the 6’8” moonsault on Bishop Kaun. Toa planted Nduka with a Samoan drop. Big Shotty Lee Johnson flipped over the top rope and landed onto Toa on the arena floor. He tried for a rana, but Bishop Kaun countered with a power bomb onto the steel ring steps. They planted Lee with Open the Gates, but Johnson kicked out. The Gates of Agony punished Johnson with Open the Gates again and this time Kaun pinned Johnson!

After the match, LEEJ blindsided the Gates of Agony with cheap shots, taking the loss personal!

The main portion of the card kicked off with…

CMLL’s Atlantis Jr. vs. MxM Collection’s Mansoor (with Mason Madden)!

Mansoor took down Atlantis with an inside wristlock takeover. Atlantis cut down Mansoor with flying head scissors. Mason interfered, sweeping out Atlantis’ legs from the apron. Mansoor capitalized with a slingshot neck breaker followed by a falcon arrow.

Atlantis began to target Mansoor’s back as the momentum of the match shifted in his favor. Mason distracted Atlantis long enough for Mansoor to suplex Atlantis from the top turnbuckle. Atlantis dodged a moonsault. Mansoor tried again and landed the moonsault on the second attempt, good for a near fall.

Atlantis caught Mansoor with a cutter and went for the pin, but Mansoor got his boot on the ropes just in the nick of time. As the ref was distracted, Mason interfered again. Danhausen crawled out from beneath the ring and hit Mason with a low blow. Atlantis followed up with a tope! Atlantis hit the frog splash on Mansoor and pinned him!

“Danhausen evening the sides as Atlantis scores one in this international rivalry,” said Ian.

After the match, Mason headbutted Atlantis. Danhausen jumped in the ring and cursed Mason! Danhausen opened his jar of teeth and poured them down Mason’s throat! Danhausen and Atlantis celebrated in the ring after the match!

Lexi Nair was backstage to interview ROH World Champion Chris Jericho!

Jericho: “Can you feel it? The energy, the excitement, the smell of hot dogs and sewage! This is my hometown of New York City. The King of New York has come home. And I’ve done so much championing this city for so long, I’ve really brought a positive spotlight here.

“That’s why I have a responsibility to defend this championship and remain champion. I promise you I will leave the Grand Apple as your ROH champion!”

“The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington!

Shibata put Billington in the Indian Death Lock. Somehow Tommy managed to escape, using his snake pit training, no doubt. Billington ran and jumped through the ropes, risking it all, and connecting with a flying headbutt to Shibata. Shibata charged back with a running boot to Billington’s head.

Shibata applied a figure four leg lock. Billington reversed it. Shibata and Billington jockeyed for position, countering and reversing one another. Billington rolled to the ropes and the ref broke the hold. Billington scored with a snap brain buster. Shibata planted Billington with an STO out of nowhere.

Billington displayed poise, rocking Shibata with a shotgun dropkick. Billington was staying with a game plan. The Dynamite Kid drilled Shibata with a springboard DDT on the apron. Billington landed a diving headbutt. Shibata grabbed a sleeper submission out of nowhere and forced Billington to tap out!

QT Marshall (with Aaron Solo) vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal (with “Sensational” Karen Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt)!

Jay jabbed at QT and followed up with a big elbow. Jay landed a double ax handle on QT’s head. Lethal rocketed out of the ring with a tope suicida. Marshall nailed Jay with a tornado DDT, stopping Lethal’s rally.

Lethal stunned QT with a neck breaker. Lethal applied a figure four leg lock. Solo jumped in the ring, but Dutt put Solo in the figure four! QT gouged Lethal in the eyes and then QT clocked Dutt with a diamond cutter. Jay punished Marshall with the Lethal Combination. Lethal climbed up top but Solo knocked Lethal off his perch.

Karen went to slap Solo, but Solo grabbed her wrist. Jeff Jarrett came down to the ring and smashed a guitar over Solo’s head! Lethal hit the Hail to the King elbow drop but QT kicked out!

Marshall countered the Lethal Injection with the Cross Rhodes, but Jay kicked out at the two-count. Lethal pump kicked QT and then blasted QT with a cutter! QT fired back with a Lethal Injection, but Jay kicked out! Jay smashed QT with the Lethal Injection and won via pinfall!

“Jay remains the Franchise of ROH and is a contender for the ROH World Championship,” said Ian.

ROH Women’s World TV Championship Match! Red Velvet (c.) vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch!

Red Velvet walloped Leyla with a running double knee strike as Leyla was draped across the ropes. Leyla, determined, dropkicked Red Velvet. Leyla threw Red Velvet with a suplex, but Red Velvet fired back with a spear.

Leyla nailed Red Velvet with a swingout German Suplex! Leyla and Red traded open hand strikes, neither woman retreating. Leyla power bombed Red Velvet and followed up with a moonsault for a near fall. Leyla may have hyperextended her elbow in the process.

Red Velvet rocked Leyla with a roundhouse kick. Red Velvet kicked Leyla in the arm. Red Velvet smashed Leyla with a knockout right hand strike. Leyla grabbed Red Velvet and spiked her with the snake eyes in the corner. Red Velvet retaliated with the Stir It Up for a near fall!

Red Velvet went under the ring and grabbed a steel turnbuckle. Ref Paul Turner pulled it away and while he was distracted, Red Velvet clobbered Leyla with a wrench and stole the pin!

“Tonight we found out Red Velvet will do whatever it takes to retain that title,” said Ian.

ROH Pure Championship Open Challenge Match! “TaigaStyle” Lee Moriarty (c.) (with Shane Taylor) vs. Nigel McGuinness!

The judges for the match were Jerry Lynn, Rocky Romero, and Christopher Daniels.

Nigel grabbed the microphone before the match.

Nigel: “New York City, I am ready to go! But if we’re going to do this, let’s do it Ring of Honor old school style under the old ROH Pure title rules.”

Shane Taylor: “Dawg, old is right. This is TaigaStyle versus tired style. I let Lee beat your ass tonight, they’re going to try to arrest my guy for elder abuse.”

Nigel: “I never had you pegged as a coward.

Lee: “I want this, I need this! Let me do this Open Challenge Match!”

Shane: “If you want it, you got it!”

Moriarty and Nigel both fought for wrist control at the start of the match. Nigel forced an incidental rope break on Lee, and Nigel smirked. Moriarty was charged a second rope break as Nigel feigned being knocked down. Shane Taylor ordered a second ref to officiate the match, knowing that Nigel will use every trick in the book, since Nigel wrote the book on this style of a match.

Lee locked on the Border City Stretch. Nigel escaped by touching the ropes with his boot, using his first rope break. Shane Taylor began to jaw jack at Nigel. Lee tried to ambush Nigel, but Nigel moved, and Lee inadvertently knocked down Shane Taylor.

Lee slipped out of the Tower of London. The champ hit a belly to belly suplex. Nigel stunned Lee with the Tower of London as Lee was on the top turnbuckle. Nigel applied the London Dungeon. Lee kicked out of it and put Nigel in the Border City Stretch. Nigel was forced to use rope break number two.

Moriarty went right back to the Border City Stretch. Nigel used his third and final rope break to escape the hold. Moriarty cradled Nigel and grabbed the ropes but the second ref saw this. Nigel clobbered Moriarty with the comebacker lariat for a near fall.

“This is textbook Nigel,” said Caprice.

The fans chanted “This is awesome! This is awesome!”

Nigel rocked Lee with another Tower of London. Nigel covered Lee and Lee used his third and final rope break to prevent the three count. They traded European uppercuts in the center of the ring. Moriarty applied the London Dungeon and then hit the comebacker lariat for a near fall on Nigel!

“Moriarty almost beat Nigel with his own move,” said Caprice.

Moriarty put Nigel in the Border City Stretch but Nigel rolled through and cradled Moriarty for a two-count. Moriarty applied the Border City Stretch again and Nigel was out of rope breaks, which gave Nigel no choice but to tap out!

ROH World Tag Team Championship Double Bull Rope Match! The Sons of Texas (c.)— “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. The Righteous—Vincent & Dutch!

The teams began to brawl right away! Sammy flipped over the top rope and wiped out the Righteous on the floor. Dutch got to his feet, jumped in the ring, and then flipped over the top, taking down Dustin and Sammy!

Vincent kicked away the cowbells as the ref tried to tether the teams. Dustin and Sammy double suplexed Dutch. Guevara landed a standing moonsault on Dutch. Dustin followed up with a shining wizard on Dutch. Dustin and Sammy attached themselves to Vincent and Dutch with the bull rope. Dustin paired up with Dutch, while Sammy paired up with Vincent.

Sammy and Dustin stunned the Righteous with a pair of Shattered Dreams! Vincent face planted Dustin right on the cowbell. Rhodes whacked Dutch in the back with a steel chair. Vincent unloaded on Sammy, grounding and pounding him.

Dutch planted Dustin with the Bossman Slam on the ramp. Dutch pulled out a barbed wire table! Dustin headbutted Dutch, knocking Dutch off the turnbuckles and sending him crashing through the barbed wire table!

Vincent clobbered Sammy with the Orange Sunshine on the floor. Vincent cut himself free with a pair of scissors. Vincent pulled back on the bull rope as it was wrapped around Dustin and the ring post. Sammy jumped at Vincent so he could save his partner. Sammy served up a thrust kick to Vincent. Sammy countered an Orange Sunshine attempt with a cutter off the barricade!

Sammy went for a senton off the top of a ladder, but Vincent moved, and Sammy crashed through the table. Dustin planted Vincent with a bulldog. Dutch cracked Dustin with a cowbell and Vincent covered Dustin, but the Natural kicked out! The Righteous stomped on Dustin. Dustin flipped them off until Vincent served up Orange Sunshine. Sammy jumped in to break up the pin attempt just in time.

Dustin drilled Dutch with a destroyer while Sammy hit the GTH on Vincent outside the ring! Dustin pointed to the heavens and then blasted Dutch with the cowbell. Dustin Rhodes covered Dutch and picked up the 1-2-3! The Sons of Texas retained!

ROH World TV Championship Survival Of The Fittest Match! AR Fox vs. Komander (with Alex Abrahantes) vs. Blake Christian vs. Willie Mack vs. Mark Davis vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage (c.)!

Cage sent AR Fox soaring over the top rope with a press slam. Cage hit Davis with a combination, followed up by a German Suplex. Davis fired back with a running senton. Willie Mack cracked Davis with a running knee strike.

Blake got caught by a senton from Fox. Fox followed up with a dive to Mack and Cage! Komander kicked Fox in the midsection. Komander wiped out everyone with a two and a half rotation dive to the outside!

Komander tried the rope walk but Blake kicked the ropes and then speared Komander! Cage caught Blake and drove him hard into the mat. Cage kicked Davis in the face. Cage hurled Fox into the corner. Cage hit a double German Suplex on Komander and Fox! Cage slammed Komander with a one armed press!

Willie Mack used a sling blade leg sweep on the champion. Mack used Komander as a battering ram. Mack put Fox and Komander on his shoulders and planted them with a double Samoan drop! Mack landed a standing moonsault press on Davis and then served up stunners to Cage, Fox, Blake, and Davis! Willie Mack dazed Komander with a super stunner. Cage connected with a shot under Mack’s chin and pinned him, eliminating Mack.

Fox drilled Davis with a pendulum DDT. Fox got a near fall on Blake after a package power bomb. Komander tried to spear Fox through the ropes, but Fox countered with a DDT on the apron! Fox wiped out everyone with a gainer cannonball to the outside!

Fox landed a 450 splash on Komander, but Komander kicked out at the two-count! Fox booted Cage in the head. Cage was out on his feet. Cage countered a Spanish Fly with an Awesome Bomb and pinned Fox! Fox was the second man eliminated, both eliminations coming from Cage.

Davis and Cage traded German Suplexes! Komander entered the fray and chopped down the tree that is Cage. Cage planted Komander with the spin out. Davis grabbed an inside cradle on Cage for a near fall. Davis decked Cage with a running lariat. Davis spiked Cage with a piledriver and pinned Cage! Brian Cage was eliminated, guaranteeing there will be a new ROH TV Champion tonight!

Blake Christian scored with a low blow and pinned Davis! Komander and Christian were the final two in the match. Christian nailed Komander with a back breaker and a release German Suplex. Blake landed a dropkick from the top rope.

“Blake Christian has been phenomenal all night. He’s been like a vulture picking his spots,” said Ian.

Blake shoved Komander off the top turnbuckle and rocketed out of the ring with a tope suicida. Komander and Blake exchanged thrust kicks. Blake planted Komander with a Spanish Fly for a near fall.

The fans chanted “This is awesome! This is awesome!”

Komander spiked Christian with a super poison rana. Christian rolled out of the ring to create some distance. Komander walked the ropes and landed on Blake with the flip dive. Back in the ring, after knocking Komander off the ropes, Blake curb stomped Komander but Komander kicked out at the two-count!

The fans rallied behind Komander by chanting “Komander! Komander!”

Blake served up a side suplex from the second rope. Komander smashed Blake with a Mexican Destroyer! Komander hit the moonsault on Blake and pinned Blake!

New Ring of Honor World Television Champion…Komander!

Up next: There was a message from New Japan’s House of Torture—Kanemaru and SHO—for the ROH World Tag Team Champions!

Kanemaru: “SHO and I will be the next challengers to your ROH Tag belts!”

SHO: “Make sure to bring your championship belts to Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th!”

ROH World Championship Match “The King of New York” Chris Jericho (c.) (with “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith) vs. “The Complete” Matt Cardona!

Cardona blasted Radio Silence right out of the gates for a near fall on Jericho! Cardona followed up with a running boot. Cardona flipped over the top rope and wiped out Jericho and Keith, pulling out all the stops tonight! Matt’s dad was sitting in the front row, and he pie faced Jericho.

Cardona whipped Jericho with the ROH World Championship belt. Cardona back dropped Jericho over the top rope. Cardona connected with a split legged dropkick to Jericho and Keith outside the ring.

Jericho knocked the wind out of Cardona with a back body drop onto the ramp. Jericho grounded and pounded Cardona back in the ring. Jericho blistered Cardona’s chest with chops. Jericho knocked Cardona out of the ring with a sliding dropkick. Keith stomped on Cardona as Jericho distracted the referee.

Jericho pie faced Matt’s dad! Jericho planted Cardona on the steel ring steps. Cardona delivered a forearm. They traded chops. Jericho wiped out Cardona with a hurracanrana off the top rope. Cardona regained momentum with a big dropkick. Jericho cut Cardona short with a lionsault for a near fall.

“Jericho is ageless. Look at this guy,” said Caprice.

Cardona planted Jericho with a spinebuster. The crowd rallied behind Cardona. Jericho superplexed Cardona but Cardona popped right back up to his feet. Cardona blasted Jericho with a Tiger Driver for a near fall!

“The champion is in a fight, and he knows it now,” said Caprice.

Jericho planted Cardona with a Code Breaker, but Cardona kicked out at the two-count. Jericho applied the Lion Tamer. Cardona twisted his way out and rolled up Jericho with an inside cradle for a near fall. Jericho countered the Radio Silence with a Lion Tamer. Cardona made it to the ropes to force the ref to break the hold. Out of nowhere, Big Bill ran down and pump kicked Cardona in the face! Jericho covered Cardona but Cardona kicked out!

Cardona blocked the Judas Effect and countered with the Code Breaker for a near fall! Cardona hit the Radio Silence from the top! Big Bill distracted the referee while Bryan Keith brained Cardona with the title belt! Jericho rolled over and pinned Matt Cardona to retain the ROH World Championship!

After the match, Bryan Keith and Big Bill double teamed Cardona! Bandido made his return, sprinting to the ring to come to Cardona’s aid! Bandido cleared the ring of the World champion with a shotgun dropkick! Bandido planted Keith on the mat hard and then knocked Big Bill out of the ring!

“The Most Wanted is back!” said Ian.

ROH Women’s World Championship Match! Athena (c.) vs. Billie Starkz!

Billie Starkz had the champion retreating early on after a quick onslaught of offense. Athena cartwheeled and clotheslined Billie. Athena nailed Billie with a slingshot into a Spicolli Driver.

Athena countered a kick with a stretch muffler. Athena choke slammed the challenger after Billie tried to lock on an arm bar. Starkz used a flatliner and planted Athena onto the point of the steel steps. Athena rocked Billie with a pop-up power bomb on the arena floor.

Starkz drilled Athena with a DDT as Athena was entering the ring. Billie delivered a big left clothesline. Billie hit the smash mouse on Athena for a near fall. Billie stunned Athena with a brain buster on the knee. Athena retaliated with a fallaway slam from the top rope.

Billie blocked the O-Face with a German Suplex. Billie spiked the champion with a tombstone piledriver for a near fall! Starkz stunned Athena with an Alabama Slam on the apron. Starkz followed up with a Swanton dive to Athena on the floor!

The fans chanted “This is awesome! This is awesome!”

Athena picked up Billie and hurled her over the top rope. Athena wiped out Billie and the ref, who was holding Billie up, with a tope! The ref was knocked unconscious. Lexy Nair handed Athena a microphone, but Billie blocked it. Billie picked up Athena in an electric chair position and planted her for a near fall. Athena pulled off the turnbuckle pad. Billie charged and Athena knocked Billie into the exposed turnbuckle. Athena hit the O-Face and retained the championship via pinfall!

“Athena has defeated every challenger literally put in front of her,” said Ian.