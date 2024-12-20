WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (December 20, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Smackdown results from Friday, December 13, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on SmackDown, we hear from The Bloodline and Kevin Owens, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae look to dethrone the WWE Tag Champs, Bianca Belair and Naomi, Braun Strowman appears on the Grayson Waller Effect, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga take on LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews in a six man tag match, Johnny Gargano battles Alex Shelley and more!

Check back for live results!

SmackDown kicks off with highlights from Saturday Night's Main Event.

Naomi and Bianca Belair are shown arriving at the arena, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae are shown arriving along with Motor City Machine Guns and DIY arriving at the arena.

The New Bloodline makes their way to the ring. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga stand in the ring as Sikoa asks the WWE Universe to acknowledge him and begins talking about Roman Reigns and about their match on RAW's debut on Netflix. Sikoa says he's ready for war and for Reigns to leave his Bloodline behind and he will leave his behind for a one on one with Reigns and Sikoa will walk out as the Tribal Chief and that he will still have the Ula Fala. Drew McIntyre interrupts Sikoa and Sikoa tells him he better have a good reason for this interruption. McIntyre says he'll make this quick - McIntyre asks Sikoa if he asks himself when McIntyre will come for him. He says Sikoa was the only one who had the balls to stand up to Reigns so McIntyre is torn - he doesn't know if he should jump Sikoa or not. He asks Sikoa to handle Reigns while he handles all the OG Bloodline. Jimmy Uso sneak attacks McIntyre and we head into our first match as Andrade, Apollo Crews and LA Knight run out for their match and clear the ring.

Match 1: Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga -vs- Andrade, Apollo Crews and LA Knight

The match is underway when we get back from commercial, Apollo Crews and Tama Tonga are the legal men and Crews body presses Tonga and slams him down. Knight tags in and punches Tonga a few times. Knight hits a neck breaker and covers for a quick cover and tags in Andrade. Andrade chops Tonga and tags in Crews. Tonga is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Andrade is tagged back and Tonga hits some punches on him and Andrade fires back with a standing headscissors. Andrade tags in Crews and they both fly out of the ring onto Fatu and Tonga. Crews throws Tonga in the ring and Tonga tags in Fatu who takes off Crews head with a clothesline and we get another commercial.

Back to the action, Sikoa takes out Crews with an elbow and beats on him in The Bloodline corner. Crews tries to tag out but Sikoa doesn't let him. Fatu is tagged in who slams Crews and attempts a senton and Crews gets his knees up and tags Andrade. Andrade punches Fatu and takes him down with a crossbody. Andrade hits a meteora in the corner and covers Fatu for a two count. Andrade hits a double moonsault and covers for two. Andrade punches out Fatu and Sikoa blind tags and Andrade is hung up on the ropes and thrown into the ring post. Fatu hits a pump up Samoan Drop on Andrade and we get a commercial.

Back from break, Fatu has Andrade down on the mat and Fatu goes to squish Andrade in the corner but Andrade moves out of the way and tries to tag out and does. Knight comes in and takes out Tama Tonga who is tagged in. Sikoa comes in and Knight hits a neck breaker on Sikoa and tags in Crews. Tama Tonga is double teamed and Crews covers for a near fall. Knight takes out Fatu outside the ring and Shinsuke Nakamura attacks Knight outside the ring. Sikoa takes out Andrade and is tagged in. Sikoa hits Spinning Solo and Samoan Spike on Crews for the win.

Winners: The New Bloodline

Byron Saxton catches up with Motor City Machine Guns. Shelley says he's ready for payback and talk about how they considered Gargano their little brother. Shelley says he needs to do this alone and leaves.

Advertisement Advertisement



Kevin Owens cuts a promo about attacking Rhodes after Saturday Night's Main Event and he says it wasn't his fault but everyone else's fault and what happened was a travesty. He says he won't return Rhodes' title until he gets what he wants.

DIY is backstage with their titles and discusses Alex Shelley and his challenge. Gargano asks Ciampa to stay back too just like Shelley asked Chris Sabin to.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are in the ring for The Grayson Waller Effect and they call out their guest, Braun Strowman. Waller thanks Strowman for coming on the show and says he's surprised because Strowman is intimidating and says Strowman knows it's good to rub elbows with A-Town Down Under. Waller says they should be on the same team and they'd be untouchable. Carmelo Hayes comes out interrupting Strowman and says he wasn't ready last week and greatness can't be humbled and challenges Braun Strowman. Strowman destroys the set for The Grayson Waller Effect as we set up for the match.

Match 2: Carmelo Hayes -vs- Braun Strowman

The men circle each other for a bit as Hayes tries using his speed to gain advantage to no avail. Hayes slaps Strowman and then dodges him by heading outside the ring. Strowman chases Hayes around the ring and is kicked in the face when he enters the ring. Hayes tries to beat on Strowman who throws Hayes out of the ring. Hayes is flipped into the ring. Hayes takes out Strowman's knees and hits a headscissor on Strowman. Hayes gets Strowman out of the ring and kicks Strowman. Hayes runs into a kick outside the ring and Strowman is slapped by Hayes. Hayes gets in the ring, and Strowman is counted out.

Winner by countout: Carmelo Hayes

After the match, Strowman chases Hayes out of the arena.

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae are backstage and talk about their match. Tiffany Stratton comes by and tells them how excited she is to be out there with them. LeRae tells Tiffany to stay back and set up a party for them.

Hayes runs backstage and runs into Legado del Fantasma. Braun Strowman runs by and asks for Hayes and runs into Pretty Deadly. Hayes attacks Strownman from behind with a chair.

Hayes runs backstage and runs into Legado del Fantasma. Braun Strowman runs by and asks for Hayes and runs into Pretty Deadly. Hayes attacks Strownman from behind with a chair.

Match 3: Alex Shelley -vs- Johnny Gargano

Gargano runs at Shelley at the bell but Shelley is ready for him and punches Gargano. Shelley mounts Gargano and punches him in the corner. Gargano is able to push him off and chops Shelley in the corner. Shelley gets Gargano on the mat and slaps Gargano in an armbar and Gargano breaks through and kicks Shelley. Shelley is kicked and punched in the corner and Shelley uses the ropes to send Gargano outside. Shelley hits a running knee off the apron onto Gargano and we get a commercial break.

Back to the ring, Gargano kicks Shelley and hits a back breaker for a near fall. Gargano gets caught with a kick to the face trying to slingshot into Shelley. Shelley chops Gargano and knees him and covers for a one count. Gargano rolls up Shelley for a two count. Shelley covers Gargano for a near fall and slaps Gargano into an arm bar. Gargano punches his way out but Shelley retaliates with chops. Gargano kicks Shelley in the head and hits a superkick and throws Shelley into the turnbuckles and covers for a two count. Gargano attempts The Gargano Escape but Shelley fights out of it and slams Gargano into the corner. Shelley gets up on the top rope and Ciampa comes down and distracts Shelley. Chris Sabin comes down to make sure Ciampa doesn't get involved. Gargano rolls up Shelley for the win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Byron Saxton talks to Bianca Belair and Naomi. Bianca says the last few weeks has been rough and she'll find out what happened to Jade Cargill and she's lucky she has a friend like Naomi. Naomi tells her that she always has her back.

Match 4 - Women's WWE Tag Team Title Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi(c) -vs- Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

We get the bell and LeRae and Belair start the match. LeRae pulls Belair's hair and slaps her. Belair body presses LeRae and LeRae gets out of it and tags in Jax. Tiffany Stratton is watching the match backstage as Belair kicks Jax and tags in Naomi. Belair and Naomi double team Jax and Naomi covers her for two. Naomi runs into a spinebuster and we get a commercial break.

Back to the action, LeRae makes a blind tag and is getting beaten by Belair. Jax hits a Samoan Drop on Belair and covers for a near fall. Jax throws Belair into the turnbuckle shoulder first and slams Belair using her hair. Jax slaps a half nelson on Belair and Belair powers out of it and tries to suplex Jax and tries tagging Naomi. LeRae is tagged in and they both double team Belair. LeRae hits a senton and covers for a two count. LeRae punches Belair and tags out to Jax. Jax and LeRae try double teaming Belair who escapes and tags Naomi. Naomi kicks Jax and hits a second rope X-Factor and covers for a near fall. Naomi misses her split legged moonsault and powerbombs Jax. Belair is tagged in and shit hits a 450 on Jax and covers but LeRae breaks the count. Tiffany Stratton makes her way down to the ring. LeRae is tagged in and she hits a tornado DDT on Belair but the pin is broken up by Naomi. Naomi is tagged in and Jax asks for Stratton's briefcase but the ref sees this so Jax abandons the idea. Naomi hits her moonsault on LeRae and covers for the win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag Team Champions: Bianca Belair & Naomi

Belair and Naomi celebrate as the show goes off the air.