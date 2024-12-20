Lucha Libre Icon Rey Misterio Sr. Passes Away

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rey Misterio Sr. (Miguel Angel Lopez Diaz), a legendary figure in the world of lucha libre, passed away on Friday. The news of his death was shared via AAA promotion’s official social media accounts, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

WNS are saddened to hear of Rey Misterio Sr.'s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world during this difficult time.

There is some uncertainty regarding Misterio Sr.’s exact age, with reports listing him as either 66 or 69 at the time of his passing. Misterio Sr. played a pivotal role in wrestling, not only as the uncle of WWE star Rey Mysterio but also as the trainer of his nephew and many other prominent lucha libre stars. His legacy continues through his son, who performs under the name El Hijo de Rey Misterio.