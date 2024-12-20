WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Lucha Libre Icon Rey Misterio Sr. Passes Away

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 20, 2024

Lucha Libre Icon Rey Misterio Sr. Passes Away

Rey Misterio Sr. (Miguel Angel Lopez Diaz), a legendary figure in the world of lucha libre, passed away on Friday. The news of his death was shared via AAA promotion’s official social media accounts, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

WNS are saddened to hear of Rey Misterio Sr.'s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world during this difficult time.

There is some uncertainty regarding Misterio Sr.’s exact age, with reports listing him as either 66 or 69 at the time of his passing. Misterio Sr. played a pivotal role in wrestling, not only as the uncle of WWE star Rey Mysterio but also as the trainer of his nephew and many other prominent lucha libre stars. His legacy continues through his son, who performs under the name El Hijo de Rey Misterio.


Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio sr #rey mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90738/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π