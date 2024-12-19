WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Ranked as the World’s Third-Most-Valuable Combat Sports Company, Valued at Over $2 Billion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2024

AEW President Tony Khan was featured in a Variety article celebrating the “Dealmakers” who achieved notable business success in 2024. The piece highlighted Khan’s impact on the professional wrestling industry and his recent achievements.

Here’s what Variety wrote about Khan:

“In October, five years to the week after Khan launched professional wrestling promotion AEW as a direct competitor to Vince McMahon’s long-dominant WWE, he closed a multi-year media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, worth a reported $185 million a year, that calls for AEW’s shows and events to be broadcast on TBS and TNT and stream on Max. The company is now valued at more than $2 billion, making it the third-most-valuable combat sports company in the world."

Khan himself shared his enthusiasm about the groundbreaking deal, saying, “Our new arrangement signifies that AEW will make history as the first professional wrestling promotion to simulcast events weekly on top cable channels and a top streaming platform.”


