Drew McIntyre: WWE Views Him as a Main Event Attraction Heading into 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2024

Last week, Drew McIntyre joined The Busted Open Radio Holiday Party and stirred up buzz when he walked out of the interview after openly sharing his thoughts about internet wrestling fans. Later that week, McIntyre secured a victory over Sami Zayn at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Radio via Sportskeeda.com’s Backstage Pass Patreon, new insights were shared about McIntyre’s trajectory in WWE heading into 2025:

“So with the recent return of Drew McIntyre, we were told from a source that WWE feels as though McIntyre is on the cusp, if not already there, of becoming a quote, significant main event, upper echelon attraction, and they attribute some of this to his work over the last 10 months with CM Punk. A source states that McIntyre’s viral comments on Busted Open Radio last week were not scripted in any way and that WWE loved the reaction to what went down. We are told McIntyre will be a huge focus as we head into 2025.”

