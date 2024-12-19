AEW Reveals Programming Rollout Plans for MAX in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The highly anticipated rollout of AEW on the MAX streaming platform is just around the corner. As part of AEW’s expanded rights agreement with Warner Bros Discovery, a press release has been issued detailing the debut of AEW on MAX. This marks a significant milestone in AEW’s multi-platform strategy, showcasing their commitment to reaching fans across various media outlets.

The full announcement, which outlines this exciting new chapter for AEW, can be found below.

Warner Bros. Discovery & AEW To Ring In New Era Of Wrestling On TNT, TBS & Max Starting Wednesday, January 1, 2025



All AEW Dynamite & AEW Collision Programming to Stream Live and On Demand on Max

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on TBS & Max at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day; AEW Collision: Charlotte on TNT & Max at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 4

Warner Bros. Discovery and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced details about the start of their new multi-platform media rights agreement that will provide fans with the widest available access ever to AEW’s most popular programming.

Starting Wednesday, January 1, 2025, WBD’s networks and platforms will remain the exclusive home of AEW Dynamite (Wednesdays on TBS) and AEW Collision (Saturdays on TNT), and will also, for the first time, stream those programs live for Max subscribers in the U.S.

WBD and AEW will ring in the new year, and the new agreement, with AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on TBS & Max at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 from Asheville, North Carolina. Fans will witness the aftermath of AEW’s World End in a special New Year’s Day event that will benefit victims of Hurricane Helene, which severely impacted the Asheville area in Sept. 2024.

On Saturday, January 4 at 8 p.m., TNT and Max keep the high-flying action going with AEW Collision, emanating live from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

All live AEW programming airing on WBD’s networks will also be available to stream on Max and on demand after their live broadcast. Additionally, AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision, AEW Rampage and all AEW pay-per-view library content through the end of 2024, representing more than 700 hours of AEW action, will be made available on Max on a rolling basis. At launch, all AEW Dynamite episodes and pay-per-views from the company’s inaugural 2019 year will be available, as well as more than two months of the most recent AEW programming that aired across WBD’s networks (select episodes will be made available shortly after launch).

As previously announced, AEW and WBD will also collaborate to distribute AEW live pay-per-view events on Max, with all marketing and promotions of those PPV events exclusively centered on Max. AEW PPV distribution on Max will begin later in 2025, with additional information and pricing to be shared in the coming months.

The addition of AEW’s popular programming on Max adds to an already robust slate of live programming available to U.S. subscribers, including CNN Max — a 24/7 live news stream featuring live news and programming, and in-depth reporting of all of the biggest news each day from CNN’s global news team; and, Max’s B/R Sports Add-on, featuring live coverage of the NBA, NHL, and MLB regular season and postseason, college basketball games including NCAA Men’s Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, US Men’s & Women’s National Team soccer matches, select college football games from the College Football Playoffs, world cycling events, and — starting in 2025 — Unrivaled, NASCAR, grand slam tennis with Roland-Garros, and more college sports including games from the Big 12 and BIG EAST men’s and women’s college basketball.