Jamie Hawn Accuses AEW Legal Team of Misconduct During BJ Whitmer’s Trial

Jamie Hawn, former partner of professional wrestler BJ Whitmer, has accused All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) legal team of misconduct during Whitmer’s domestic violence trial earlier this year.

In a recent GoFundMe post, Hawn alleged that Chris Peck, AEW’s General Counsel, violated a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she signed with the company in 2023. Hawn claims Peck shared confidential information with Whitmer’s attorneys during his trial. Whitmer faced charges of first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary stemming from a June 2023 incident involving Hawn. He ultimately accepted a plea deal, receiving 120 days of home imprisonment and five years of probation.

Hawn stated in the post that Peck’s actions significantly impacted the case, saying, “He single-handedly affected the outcome of the criminal case against my abuser, his sentencing, and my ability to properly recover financially, mentally, and physically.” She further claimed she was “robbed of any chance of justice” due to the alleged NDA breach.

Hawn also accused Peck of misrepresenting her intentions to both the prosecution and defense, adding that he “blatantly lied” about her interactions with AEW’s former Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh.

Background on the Allegations

Hawn detailed that after Whitmer’s arrest, Parekh contacted her to offer therapy resources, a home security system, and discuss a potential partnership with AEW to raise awareness about domestic violence. However, Hawn alleges this support shifted when Peck took over the case in September 2023.

According to Hawn, Peck demanded she resend evidence—an act she described as unnecessary and traumatic—and asked what it would take to make the situation “go away,” suggesting a financial settlement. Hawn claimed she was required to sign an NDA to receive payment and that after doing so, Peck shared her details with Whitmer’s legal team without a subpoena, breaching the NDA.

Hawn wrote, “Megha reached out to the prosecution and defense in March 2024 at my request to clarify the nature of our conversations in the summer of 2023; neither replied to her. I, from the beginning, was not looking for anything but empathy and someone to help me out of the most challenging situation I’ve ever been in. Megha lifted me up; Chris Peck painted me as a hysterical woman. The initial crime was painful enough; Peck made all my worst fears as a victim come true.”