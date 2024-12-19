WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Five Must-See Continental Classic Matches Confirmed for Christmas Night AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2024

Five Must-See Continental Classic Matches Confirmed for Christmas Night AEW Dynamite

The final matches in the Continental Classic tournament are confirmed for next Wednesday’s Christmas night edition of AEW Dynamite, just days before Worlds End on Saturday.

Five matches will be taped this Sunday afternoon at the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, showcasing pivotal Gold and Blue league action.

Gold League Highlights:

Will Ospreay vs. Brody King: A first-time-ever showdown as Ospreay aims to break the four-way tie he shares in the standings, pending his upcoming match against Ricochet on Collision. King, currently holding three points, will look to play spoiler.

Darby Allin vs. Ricochet: Another first-time clash between two competitors tied in the Gold league standings. Both Allin and Ricochet will also be in action Saturday before this anticipated encounter.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander: Castagnoli, part of the four-way tie, faces Komander, who is still seeking his first points in the tournament.

Blue League Highlights:

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin: A first-time-ever meeting, Okada leads the Blue league standings with seven points, while Benjamin has just one point and a chance to create an upset.

Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher: TNT Champion Garcia faces Fletcher in a match touted as a potential standout for the tournament. Both competitors are battling to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Current Lineup for AEW Dynamite (Christmas Night Edition):

Continental Classic Gold League: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Ricochet

Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin

Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher


Tags: #aew #dynamite #continental classic

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90729/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π