Five Must-See Continental Classic Matches Confirmed for Christmas Night AEW Dynamite

The final matches in the Continental Classic tournament are confirmed for next Wednesday’s Christmas night edition of AEW Dynamite, just days before Worlds End on Saturday.

Five matches will be taped this Sunday afternoon at the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, showcasing pivotal Gold and Blue league action.

Gold League Highlights:

Will Ospreay vs. Brody King: A first-time-ever showdown as Ospreay aims to break the four-way tie he shares in the standings, pending his upcoming match against Ricochet on Collision. King, currently holding three points, will look to play spoiler.

Darby Allin vs. Ricochet: Another first-time clash between two competitors tied in the Gold league standings. Both Allin and Ricochet will also be in action Saturday before this anticipated encounter.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander: Castagnoli, part of the four-way tie, faces Komander, who is still seeking his first points in the tournament.

Blue League Highlights:

Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin: A first-time-ever meeting, Okada leads the Blue league standings with seven points, while Benjamin has just one point and a chance to create an upset.

Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher: TNT Champion Garcia faces Fletcher in a match touted as a potential standout for the tournament. Both competitors are battling to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Current Lineup for AEW Dynamite (Christmas Night Edition):

Continental Classic Gold League: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

Continental Classic Gold League: Darby Allin vs. Ricochet

Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shelton Benjamin

Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher