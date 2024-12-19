SPOILERS for AEW Rampage Episode Airing December 20, 2024

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were taped for Friday night’s edition of AEW Rampage:

- Konosuke Takeshita & Brian Cage defeated Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Davis.

- Action Andretti & Lio Rush defeated Goldy & Myles Hawkins. Following the match, Private Party appeared but were ambushed, leading to Top Flight coming out for a stare-down with Rush and Andretti.

- Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron. After the match, she was attacked by Penelope Ford, prompting Kris Statlander to make the save. Statlander and Nightingale had a tense face-off afterward.

- Brody King defeated Komander.