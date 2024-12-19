WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS for AEW Rampage Episode Airing December 20, 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 19, 2024

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were taped for Friday night’s edition of AEW Rampage:

- Konosuke Takeshita & Brian Cage defeated Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Davis.

- Action Andretti & Lio Rush defeated Goldy & Myles Hawkins. Following the match, Private Party appeared but were ambushed, leading to Top Flight coming out for a stare-down with Rush and Andretti.

- Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron. After the match, she was attacked by Penelope Ford, prompting Kris Statlander to make the save. Statlander and Nightingale had a tense face-off afterward.

- Brody King defeated Komander.

