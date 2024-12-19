SPOILERS for AEW Rampage Episode Airing December 20, 2024

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the following matches were taped for Friday night’s edition of AEW Rampage:
- Konosuke Takeshita & Brian Cage defeated Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Davis.
- Action Andretti & Lio Rush defeated Goldy & Myles Hawkins. Following the match, Private Party appeared but were ambushed, leading to Top Flight coming out for a stare-down with Rush and Andretti.
- Willow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron. After the match, she was attacked by Penelope Ford, prompting Kris Statlander to make the save. Statlander and Nightingale had a tense face-off afterward.
- Brody King defeated Komander.
