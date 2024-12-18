WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Moné Claps Back at “Downgrade” Claim Following AEW Success

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 18, 2024

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, addressed a critical comment in a fiery Instagram video. The remark she responded to stated, "Downgrade has to be studied." Mercedes made it clear she strongly disagrees, passionately declaring her current success.

“I just saw someone say, ‘Downgrade has to be studied.’ Bitch, I’m richer than I’ve ever fcking been. Putting on the greatest matches that I’ve ever had! So shut the fck up. I hate stupid people. I’m living my best life, the greatest life ever! It’s an upgrade, baby! I went forward, I didn’t go back. It’s the best feeling ever to be rich in spirit, rich in your bank account, and rich in life. It’s the best!”

In the same video, Mercedes praised her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear 2024, calling it the second-best match of her career, further cementing her current chapter as a highlight in her journey.


