Mercedes Moné Claps Back at “Downgrade” Claim Following AEW Success

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, addressed a critical comment in a fiery Instagram video. The remark she responded to stated, "Downgrade has to be studied." Mercedes made it clear she strongly disagrees, passionately declaring her current success.

“I just saw someone say, ‘Downgrade has to be studied.’ Bitch, I’m richer than I’ve ever fcking been. Putting on the greatest matches that I’ve ever had! So shut the fck up. I hate stupid people. I’m living my best life, the greatest life ever! It’s an upgrade, baby! I went forward, I didn’t go back. It’s the best feeling ever to be rich in spirit, rich in your bank account, and rich in life. It’s the best!”

In the same video, Mercedes praised her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear 2024, calling it the second-best match of her career, further cementing her current chapter as a highlight in her journey.