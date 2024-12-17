WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Returns to NBC with 1.590 Million Viewers

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WrestleNomics.com reports that the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC drew 1.590 million viewers. This marks the first time WWE has aired the program on NBC since 2008, when the show brought in 2.350 million viewers.

Headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship and featuring multiple title matches, the two-hour prime-time broadcast scored a 0.42 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

It is important to note that the 12/14 episode was also available via live simulcast on Peacock for subscribers and aired internationally on WWE’s YouTube channel. These numbers are not included in the current viewership figures.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event faced significant competition, airing head-to-head against AEW Collision on TNT (8-10 PM EST). Additionally, the show went up against the Heisman Trophy presentation on ESPN, which drew 2.251 million viewers and a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, as well as a Gonzaga vs. Connecticut college basketball game on FOX, which brought in 1.624 million viewers and a 0.27 rating in the same key demo.