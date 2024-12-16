WWE Monday Night Raw (December 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 9, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

CM Punk kicks off RAW tonight and addresses Seth Rollins, who will also be on hand for the show, Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh collide with The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Titles with The Judgment Day barred from ringside, Ludwig Kaiser challenges Bron Breakker for his Intercontinental Title, Kayden Carter, Raquel Rodriguez and Zoey Stark battle it out in a Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Triple Threat Match and more!

The Judgement Day arrives at the arena, as does Bron Breakker, and Ludwig Kaiser.

CM Punk makes his way to ringside to open RAW. Punk pumps up the crowd and then tells everyone he's in a bad mood and he's feeling low. He says two weeks ago he said he doesn't think about Seth Rollins but lately Rollins has been on his mind and it puts him in a bad mood. He also says that it's a matter of time until they lock up in the ring. He says he expects Rollins to interrupt him when he's in the ring doing what he loves doing - talking to everyone. He says Rollins likes to paint this pic of Punk being the bad guy - he says Seth Rollins is CM Punk's failure and invites Rollins to interrupt him. He asks the crowd to chant his name so Rollins comes out. Rollins comes through the crowd chanting CM Punk. Rollins insults Punk and says that he loves WWE and when Punk abandoned the fans and WWE he held the company on his back. Punk and Rollins start fighting in the crowd. Security and officials come down to break this up. The fight spills into the ring and the officials continue to try to break them up. Both Rollins and Punk run away from officials only to collide in the arena to fight.

The Judgement Day is backstage and Finn Balor is not happy they left him in a two on one spot at Saturday Night's Main Event. Liv Morgan wishes the tag champs good luck and they leave.

Seth Rollins is fuming backstage, Adam Pearce screams at him for starting fights with CM Punk. Drew McIntyre comes by and tells Rollins they have a common cause against Roman Reigns. Rollins tells McIntyre he's not his friend and that's why they don't have a common cause.

Match 1 - Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker(c) -vs- Ludwig Kaiser



We get the bell, and Kaiser attacks Breakker but he gets Kaiser against the corner and hits a release suplex on Kaiser. Breakker assaults Kaiser in the corner and Kaiser slaps Breakker. Breakker tackles Kaiser and punches him. Kaiser is taken down with a clothesline and we cut to commercial.

We come back to Kaiser kick Breakker who then clotheslines Kaiser to the mat. Breakker punches Kaiser on the ring post. Kaiser comes at Breakker but is slammed down and covered for a two count. Kaiser kicks Breakker and starts working on Breakkers left shoulder. Breakkers slams Kaiser to the mat and Kaiser comes back with some eye gauging to Breakker and kicks to Breakkers left arm. Kaiser is suplexed and rolls out of the ring. Breakkers jumps off the apron and smashes Kaiser through the announce desk. Back in the ring, Breakker gets Kaiser on the top rope but Kaiser takes him down attacking the left shoulder. Kaiser stomps on Breakker's shoulder and uses the ropes to brutalize Breakker's shoulder. Kaiser continues to stomp on and isolate Breakker's shoulder. Kaiser dropkicks Breakker into the corner and we get another commercial.

Kaiser is still working on Breakker's arm and Breakker tries fighting back with right hands to Kaiser. Kaiser takes down Breakker and covers him for a near fall. Kaiser throws Breakker into a arm hold and Breakker fights out if it with punches. Kaiser runs to Breakker who hits a running knee to Kaiser laying out both men. Breakker clotheslines Kaiser and uses his body to take down Kaiser. Breakker hits a top rope Frankensteiner and covers for two. Kaiser hits the Kaiser Roll and covers for two and then throws Breakker back into the shoulder lock submission hold he's used throughout this match. Breakker slams into the turnbuckles and rolls out of the ring against the steel steps. Kaiser goes for his run around drop kick but Breakker is gone and comes out of nowhere and body check him. Breakker hits a gutbuster and sets up for a spear and spears Kaiser for the win.

Winner and STILL the Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods walk to the locker room and they see Rey Mysterio who tells them that the whole locker room isn't on their side for crossing the line with Big E and tells them to go change somewhere else.

Cathy Kelley talks to Adam Pearce who lets her know CM Punk will take on Seth Rollins on the Jan 6th episode of Raw on Netflix.

Liv Morgan makes her way to the ring with Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan and Dom canoodle in the ring as Rodriguez carries a megaphone in her hands. Dom tries to get the crowd's attention but he's boo'd out. Morgan says she's the greatest women's champ of all time. She says 2024 was her year and there are big changes coming in 2025 and she's the perfect person to lead the company. Rhea Ripley's music hits and she makes her way out. Ripley tells Morgan to shut up and she has something Morgan wants to hear. She says let's settle this once and for all, and that Pearce has made it official. Ripley is the number one contender and Morgan's title reign is ending and all Morgan will be left with is, is her chicken tender slut.

Jackie Redmond catches up with Seth Rollins and behind them Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn start scrapping.

The Miz talks with The Final Testament about him not being needed. Karrion Kross says what The Wyatt Sicks did to Paul Ellering and Scarlet it's still not done. Kross tells The Miz he will challenge Dexter Lumis on RAW next week and to go to Pearce and make the match.

Match 2 - Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Triple Threat Match: Zoey Stark -vs- Raquel Rodriguez -vs- Kayden Carter



The bell rings and Carter goes for Stark and Rodriguez comes up and starts beating up both Carter and Stark. Rodriguez covers Carter and Stark break it up. Stark beats down Carter and then DDT's Rodriguez. Carter takes down Rodriguez and Stark then attacks Carter and covers her for a two count. Stark and Rodriguez gets sent outside and Carter takes them both of them with a corkscrew plancha and we get a commercial break.

Carter kicks Rodriguez in the corner after the break and slaps her in a crab submission and slams Stark at the same time. Carter kicks Stark and hits a springboard leg drop. Rodriguez pulls Carter out of the ring and Stark hits a top rope cross body to the outside on both women. Rodriguez is thrown back into the ring and Stark gets tossed outside by Rodriguez. Carter rolls up Rodriguez and covers her again for a near fall. Rodriguez clotheslines Stark for a two count and Carter goes to roll up Rodriguez but Rodriguez hits a fallaway slam and splash and then goes for the Tejana Bomb but Stark hits a missile dropkick and hits her finisher on Carter for the win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

The Alpha Academy is backstage with R-Truth and Pete Dunne is comes in telling Truth to not call him Butch. American Made stops by and tells Alpha Academy that they're jokes now. Otis tells Gable to shut up and Gable says he's going to destroy what he's created and he'll start with Tozawa and American Made leaves.

Jackie Redmond is with The New Day backstage and they're still looking for a place to change when ruckus ensues. We see Pure Fusion Collection attacking Kairi Sane crushing her fingers in a crate. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai run over to check on Sane and PFC leave.

Match 3 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgement Day(c) -vs- The War Raiders



The bell rings and McDonagh and Ivar start the match. Ivar takes down McDonagh and then Ivar takes out Balor. Ivar tags in Erik and Erik slams Ivar onto McDonagh and we get a commercial break.

We come back from commercial break to see McDonagh being double teamed by the War Raiders. Ivar is kicked in the face and Balor is tagged in. Balor takes down Ivar with an elbow drop and covers for a near fall. Balor chokes out Ivar on the ropes. As the ref is looking at Balor, McDonagh hits Ivar and then Balor hits Ivar with some elbows. McDonagh is tagged in and Ivar hits a springboard splash onto Balor and McDonagh. McDonagh holds Ivar's leg to stop him from tagging but Erik is tagged in. Erik slams McDonagh and slams Balor who tries to come in and save McDonagh. McDonagh is taken down with a clothesline and set outside the ring. Erik gets tripped up by Balor and McDonagh tags in Balor and they throw Erik into the steel steps. They swing Erik into the steps again and we get another break.

Back to the action, Balor stomps on Erik in the ring. McDonagh is tagged in and he hits a springboard splash on Erik. McDonagh hammers on Erik and gets on the middle rope and misses an elbow on Erik. They both tag out and Ivar smashes Balor and slams him down and splashes him. Ivar sits on Balor in the corner and hits a spinning kick on McDonagh. Ivar squishes Balor in the corner and climbs the ropes. McDonagh is tagged in after Balor knocks Ivar on the ropes. Ivar hits a superslam on McDonagh and covers for a near fall. The War Raiders double team McDonagh and cover him and Balor breaks it up. Ivar sends Balor out of the ring and tags in Erik. Balor pulls out Ivar and McDonagh rolls up Erik for a near fall. McDonagh tags Balor and Balor takes down Erik with a sling blade. Balor hits a running shotgun drop kick and tags McDonagh. McDonagh hits a moonsault and Balor hits a Coup de Grace and covers for a two count. McDonagh gets a chair and while the ref is distracted Balor goes and gets another chair but is unable to because Damian Priest is holding it. Back in the ring, The War Raiders hit The War Machine on Balor and cover him for the win.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag Team Champions: The War Raiders

Erik and Ivar celebrate in the ring as Damian Priest claps from the crowd as the show goes off the air.