Becky Lynch Joins the Star Trek Universe in Starfleet Academy!

Becky Lynch is boldly going where “The Man” has never gone before!

The WWE superstar, also known as Rebecca Quin, revealed that she has landed a role in the first season of the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, set to air on Paramount Plus.

"You know, when you’ve already been champion of the world, there’s really only one place to go next, and that’s to the stars," Lynch shared. "And I am so excited to share with all of you that I am joining Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as part of the bridge crew. And lads, this has been the most incredible experience acting alongside just a spectacular cast and crew, and I cannot wait for all of you to check it out when it comes out on Paramount+ and hey, live long and prosper.”

Production for the highly anticipated series began in August and features Mary Wiseman reprising her role as Sylvia Tilly from Star Trek: Discovery. Tilly will guide a group of new Starfleet recruits in their journey through the academy. Additionally, Tig Notaro will return as Jett Reno, and Oded Fehr will reprise his role as Admiral Charles Vance.

The official description of the show teases an exciting mix of drama, camaraderie, and intergalactic threats:

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

The series is expected to debut in early 2026 and has already been renewed for a second season.