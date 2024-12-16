Matt Riddle Reflects on RK-Bro: "There Are Loose Ends"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his WWE career, Matt Riddle formed a successful tag team with Randy Orton known as RK-Bro. The duo captured the Raw Tag Team Championship and became fan favorites. However, their run was cut short when Orton was sidelined due to a back injury. Riddle continued as a singles competitor but was later released by WWE in September 2023.

In a recent interview on Developmentally Speaking, Riddle discussed unfinished business during his WWE tenure, emphasizing his desire to conclude RK-Bro's storyline with Orton.

“I loved everything I did. I wish I would have been able to finish the run with Randy [Orton], with his injuries and then when we first started teaming up, he got COVID and was out for a couple months, he got it really bad. Then with the injuries, he’d have to take weeks off here and there. I was honestly waiting for him to come back…like I said, the one that I really wanted to finish was RK-Bro. RK-Bro has some untied ends, some loose ends if you will. It’d be nice to finish that, even if it’s just me getting punted, whatever. It’d be nice to put a period at the end of it....RK-Bro, I’d like to finish that. But if I don’t, me and Randy are still friends. He texts me and messages me all the time, and that feels good enough. So yeah, I’m happy," Riddle shared.

Interestingly, Riddle also revealed that Orton was originally planned to turn on him during their first night as a team. Despite this, their partnership blossomed into one of WWE's most entertaining storylines before it was interrupted.