MLW to Stream Star-Studded Holiday Rush Event on Christmas Eve 2024

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is gearing up to stream its 2024 Holiday Rush event next Tuesday, December 24—Christmas Eve. The action-packed lineup promises thrilling matches and major announcements, including:
- MLW World Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Ultimo Guerrero
- MLW Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Tiffani Avatar
- Singles Match: AKIRA vs. Minoru Suzuki
- Matt Riddle vs. BRG
- Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Magnus vs. Titan
Additionally, fans can look forward to:
- Cesar Duran addressing the MLW audience
- Paul Walter Hauser making a special appearance
- An update on Alex Kane
- Delmi Exo sharing her thoughts
- The debut of an exciting new initiative from MSL
