MLW to Stream Star-Studded Holiday Rush Event on Christmas Eve 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2024

MLW to Stream Star-Studded Holiday Rush Event on Christmas Eve 2024

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is gearing up to stream its 2024 Holiday Rush event next Tuesday, December 24—Christmas Eve. The action-packed lineup promises thrilling matches and major announcements, including:

- MLW World Championship: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Ultimo Guerrero

- MLW Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Tiffani Avatar

- Singles Match: AKIRA vs. Minoru Suzuki

- Matt Riddle vs. BRG

- Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

- Magnus vs. Titan

Additionally, fans can look forward to:

- Cesar Duran addressing the MLW audience

- Paul Walter Hauser making a special appearance

- An update on Alex Kane

- Delmi Exo sharing her thoughts

- The debut of an exciting new initiative from MSL

