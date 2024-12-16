WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Confident About AEW Future Despite Upcoming Contract Expiration

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 16, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcast legend Jim Ross, affectionately known as “Good Ol’ J.R.,” reassured fans that he has no plans to leave All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. During the latest episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, Ross provided an update on his AEW contract status and shared his thoughts on the future.

When asked about his plans to attend AEW ALL IN: Texas 2025 in July, Ross responded confidently. “Oh, yeah, I think so,” he said. “My [AEW] contract expires in August [2025], but I don’t have any sense or feeling that I’m not gonna be kept.”

Ross elaborated on his potential to remain with AEW well beyond his current contract, citing his manageable schedule and enduring passion for the business.

“Because of the schedule I do, I could maintain that for years to come,” Ross explained. “I’m not saying that in a braggadocios fashion. This is what I do. This is what I was born to do. As long as my heart is beating and I’m healthy, and right now, I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. Once this wound heals, and it’s getting closer and closer, I’ll be 100%. I’m waiting for my hip to heal from hip surgery.”

Ross’s optimism and dedication suggest that fans can expect to hear his iconic voice at AEW events for years to come.

Source: Fightful for transcription
