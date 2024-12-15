Future Plans for Toni Storm’s Amnesia Storyline Unveiled

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Toni Storm is officially “All Elite” once again, but this time, her return comes with a surprising twist that’s turning heads across the wrestling world.

After making her presence felt on AEW Dynamite and competing at the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Collision, Storm finds herself at the heart of a bold new storyline. This time, she’s portraying an amnesiac character, a development that’s already sparking intrigue and speculation among fans.

Dave Meltzer elaborated on the angle during Wrestling Observer Radio, explaining Storm’s current gimmick: “She’s doing an amnesia angle. The idea is she came and introduced herself as Thunder Rosa, introduced herself to Tony Schiavone. She thinks she’s never been in AEW before, but there are flashbacks in the matches where you can see the old thing. That’s the storyline. She’s going to revert back to the ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, but right now, she’s got amnesia and has no recollection of anything that happened and thinks she just signed with AEW for the first time. We’ll see how it goes.”

Storm’s backstage interactions have already added layers to this storyline. Her initial introductions to Thunder Rosa and Tony Schiavone as though they were strangers set the tone for what’s to come. After her victory over Shazza McKenzie, Storm delivered a post-match promo expressing shock at being part of a locker room that features talents like Mercedes Moné and Willow Nightingale, further fueling the narrative.