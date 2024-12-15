Two Championship Matches Officially Announced for AEW Worlds End

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for AEW’s year-end pay-per-view event, Worlds End 2024, continues to heat up with two explosive championship bouts confirmed during this week’s AEW Collision: Winter is Coming.

Mariah May will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Thunder Rosa in a Tijuana Street Fight. This high-stakes match was solidified during a backstage segment where Rosa, accompanied by Tony Schiavone, expressed her determination, dedicating the fight to her father’s memory. Adding a twist to the moment, Toni Storm made a surprise appearance, showering Rosa with praise in her characteristic, over-the-top style.

Meanwhile, Konosuke Takeshita, led by Don Callis, will put his AEW International Title on the line against Powerhouse Hobbs. Callis, still reeling from setbacks, declared his intent to make Hobbs “pay” by sending his “Alpha” into the ring for this epic clash.

Current Lineup for AEW Worlds End 2024 (Dec. 28, Orlando, FL):

- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page vs. Jay White

- Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

- 2024 AEW Continental Classic Finals & Championship Finals

- AEW Women’s Championship – Tijuana Street Fight: Mariah May (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

- AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Tickets are available now! Don’t miss this spectacular event at the Addition Financial Arena.