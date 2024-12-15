WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Assists EFFY in Defeating Matt Cardona at GCW, Then Turns on Both With a Baseball Bat

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 15, 2024

Chris Jericho made a shocking appearance at ‘GCW Highest in the Room 3’ on Saturday night, delivering a double dose of chaos by targeting both Matt Cardona and EFFY.

During a highly anticipated match between Cardona and EFFY, a mysterious hooded figure stormed into the ring armed with a baseball bat. The intruder viciously attacked Cardona, creating an opportunity for EFFY to score the decisive pinfall victory.

However, the drama didn’t end there. As EFFY basked in his triumph, the masked assailant turned on him, unleashing a surprise attack. The crowd erupted as the mystery man unveiled himself to be none other than Chris Jericho.

This electrifying turn of events adds fuel to the fire ahead of the upcoming showdown between Cardona and Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Title at ROH Final Battle 2024, scheduled for December 20.

Notably, EFFY’s involvement was a last-minute substitution for Ricky Starks, who had originally been slated to face Cardona. Starks’ removal from the event reportedly stemmed from controversial remarks EFFY made about Tony Khan’s father, leading AEW to pull Starks from the lineup.


