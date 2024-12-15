Julia Hart Makes Return on AEW Collision; Willow Nightingale Secures Spot at Wrestle Dynasty

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Julia Hart has made her highly anticipated return to AEW television! During the December 14th episode of AEW Collision, Hart shocked fans by attacking Jamie Hayter with a hammerlock DDT after the lights went out. This marks her first appearance since losing the AEW TBS Championship in April at AEW Dynasty.

Willow Nightingale secured a massive win over Jamie Hayter with a Doctor Bomb on AEW Collision, earning her spot in the International Women’s Cup Fatal 4-Way Match at Wrestle Dynasty 2025! She’ll represent AEW at the Tokyo Dome alongside Athena (ROH), Persephone (CMLL), and STARDOM’s competitor.