WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Julia Hart Makes Return on AEW Collision; Willow Nightingale Secures Spot at Wrestle Dynasty

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 15, 2024

Julia Hart Makes Return on AEW Collision; Willow Nightingale Secures Spot at Wrestle Dynasty

Julia Hart has made her highly anticipated return to AEW television! During the December 14th episode of AEW Collision, Hart shocked fans by attacking Jamie Hayter with a hammerlock DDT after the lights went out. This marks her first appearance since losing the AEW TBS Championship in April at AEW Dynasty. 

Willow Nightingale secured a massive win over Jamie Hayter with a Doctor Bomb on AEW Collision, earning her spot in the International Women’s Cup Fatal 4-Way Match at Wrestle Dynasty 2025! She’ll represent AEW at the Tokyo Dome alongside Athena (ROH), Persephone (CMLL), and STARDOM’s competitor. 


Tags: #aew #collision #julia hart #willow nightingale #winter is coming

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90687/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π