Julia Hart Makes Return on AEW Collision; Willow Nightingale Secures Spot at Wrestle Dynasty

Julia Hart has made her highly anticipated return to AEW television! During the December 14th episode of AEW Collision, Hart shocked fans by attacking Jamie Hayter with a hammerlock DDT after the lights went out. This marks her first appearance since losing the AEW TBS Championship in April at AEW Dynasty.
Willow Nightingale secured a massive win over Jamie Hayter with a Doctor Bomb on AEW Collision, earning her spot in the International Women’s Cup Fatal 4-Way Match at Wrestle Dynasty 2025! She’ll represent AEW at the Tokyo Dome alongside Athena (ROH), Persephone (CMLL), and STARDOM’s competitor.
