Big Name Spotted in Long Island Ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

PWInsider has reported that CM Punk was seen in Long Island, New York, the location for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Punk is not currently advertised to appear during the event.

This sighting follows Punk’s appearance at last night’s Caged Fury Fighting Championships 138 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where he humorously teased the idea of doing commentary alongside wrestling legend Jesse Ventura.