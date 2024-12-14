WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Name Spotted in Long Island Ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2024

PWInsider has reported that CM Punk was seen in Long Island, New York, the location for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Punk is not currently advertised to appear during the event.

This sighting follows Punk’s appearance at last night’s Caged Fury Fighting Championships 138 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where he humorously teased the idea of doing commentary alongside wrestling legend Jesse Ventura.

Jesse Ventura Opens Up About WWE Return: “I Did It Selfishly for My Kids”

Jesse Ventura recently opened up to the New York Post about the circumstances that led to his return to WWE. The legendary commentator will [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 14, 2024 06:31PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #nbc #cm punk

