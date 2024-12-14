Jade Cargill's WWE Status: Injury Angle Sparks Confusion Amid Reports of Outside Projects

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Last month, Jade Cargill was written off WWE television through an injury storyline, sparking speculation about her actual condition. WWE officially stated that Cargill had sustained "a deep lumbar paraspinal muscle contusion, a bruised kidney, a sprained MCL in her right knee, a tibial plateau bone bruise in her right knee, and facial lacerations."

However, PWInsider reported that Cargill is not injured, contradicting WWE’s claims. According to the outlet, she is currently involved in outside projects during her absence from WWE programming. Additionally, multiple sources revealed that Cargill has been vacationing in the Bahamas during this time away.