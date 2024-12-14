WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Teases Joining Jesse Ventura for Commentary at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2024

Fans may get a surprise appearance from “The Best in the World” during tonight’s highly anticipated return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC.

CM Punk sparked excitement by teasing a commentary role alongside WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura for the event, taking place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

The tease occurred while Punk was providing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) on December 13 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. During the broadcast, Punk dropped a playful hint:

“I got to get this out of my system,” Punk said. “I might be doing commentary with Jesse the Body Ventura tomorrow night at Saturday Night’s Main Event.”

Punk added with a laugh, “I got to relax! Get us thrown off Peacock, brother!”

Fans can listen to Punk’s intriguing remarks in the clip below. Be sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live results coverage of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.


Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #nbc #cm punk #jesse ventura

