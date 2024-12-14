WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Returns Tonight with an Action-Packed Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2024

The classic WWE program, Saturday Night’s Main Event, makes its highly anticipated return tonight at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. Live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York, this evening promises a thrilling night of high-stakes matches and championship bouts.

Here’s what fans can look forward to on the December 14 episode:

- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin OwensUndisputed WWE Championship Match

- GUNTHER (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian PriestWWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match

- Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKYWWE Women’s World Championship Match

- Michin vs. Chelsea GreenWWE Women’s United States Championship Match

- Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Don’t miss out on this electrifying evening as WWE delivers unforgettable moments in its return to primetime!

Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #nbc

