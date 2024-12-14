WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Returns Tonight with an Action-Packed Lineup

The classic WWE program, Saturday Night’s Main Event, makes its highly anticipated return tonight at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock. Live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York, this evening promises a thrilling night of high-stakes matches and championship bouts.
Here’s what fans can look forward to on the December 14 episode:
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens – Undisputed WWE Championship Match
- GUNTHER (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest – WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match
- Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY – WWE Women’s World Championship Match
- Michin vs. Chelsea Green – WWE Women’s United States Championship Match
- Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
Don’t miss out on this electrifying evening as WWE delivers unforgettable moments in its return to primetime!
⚡ Jesse Ventura Opens Up About WWE Return: “I Did It Selfishly for My Kids”
Jesse Ventura recently opened up to the New York Post about the circumstances that led to his return to WWE. The legendary commentator will [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 14, 2024 06:31PM
