Dark Side of the Ring" Season 6 Episode Topics Unveiled

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2024

The highly acclaimed documentary series Dark Side of the Ring is returning for its sixth season on VICE TV, with the premiere episode set to air on March 25, 2025. While VICE TV has not yet officially released the episode guide or topics for the upcoming season, SLAM! Wrestling has provided a glimpse into what fans can expect.

The anticipated episode topics for Season Six are as follows:

- Superstar Billy Graham

- Andrew ‘Test’ Martin

- Eddie Gilbert

- Daffney

- Billy Jack Haynes

- Vader

- Ludvig Borga

- Hell in a Cell

Stay tuned for official announcements from VICE TV regarding the full lineup and release schedule.

