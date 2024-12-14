WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Continental Classic Match Set for Dynamite Holiday Bash

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2024

During AEW Rampage, it was announced that the Continental Classic Blue League would continue next Wednesday at Dynamite Holiday Bash. Shelton Benjamin is set to face The Beast Mortos in an important tournament bout.

Benjamin currently sits at three points after his loss to Kyle Fletcher on last week’s Dynamite. Following the match, MVP expressed disappointment in Benjamin’s performance, which led to Benjamin venting his frustrations by attacking a backstage assistant. Mortos, on the other hand, has yet to earn any points in the tournament. In the Gold League, Komander is the only other competitor without points so far.

The Blue League standings are led by Kyle Fletcher, who has an impressive nine points. Meanwhile, the Gold League features a three-way tie for the top spot between Will Ospreay, Claudio Castagnoli, and Ricochet.

Updated Dynamite Holiday Bash Lineup:

AEW Dynamite — Wednesday, December 18

- Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

- Continental Classic Blue League Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Shelton Benjamin

- TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay

- We’ll hear from MJF

Tags: #aew #dynamite #holiday bash

