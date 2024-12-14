Tessa Blanchard Returns to TNA Wrestling, Sets Sights on Jordynne Grace

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tessa Blanchard made her long-awaited return to TNA Wrestling during Friday’s Final Resolution streaming special, marking her first appearance with the promotion in over four years. The former TNA World Champion and Knockouts Champion wasted no time making her presence felt.

Blanchard, masked to conceal her identity, interrupted Jordynne Grace’s match against Rosemary, attacking Grace to hand her the win by disqualification. She then revealed herself to the crowd, drawing a mix of surprise and excitement.

Following her shocking return, Blanchard briefly spoke with Gia Miller backstage but left on a contentious note by shoving the interviewer.

According to Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “The belief is that she’ll debut in Atlanta, do a quick program with Jordynne Grace, with Grace then leaving for WWE when her current contract expires.”

Blanchard, now 28, spent the past year primarily wrestling in Mexico with CMLL. On Friday, the promotion confirmed her departure and vacated the Women’s Tag Team titles she held.

Her previous TNA tenure (2018–2020) saw her capture both the Knockouts and World Championships. Blanchard famously became the first woman to hold the TNA World title, reigning for 165 days. However, her World title reign, which began in January 2020, was brief in terms of defenses, with only one match before the pandemic halted her appearances. TNA ultimately terminated her contract in June 2020 after she failed to return from Mexico to drop the title.

Blanchard’s time in TNA was not without controversy, including allegations of bullying and accusations of using a racial slur against La Rosa Negra during a 2017 tour in Japan. These claims resurfaced after her historic World title win, following a social media post encouraging women to “support one another.”