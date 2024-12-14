SPOILERS: Matches and Segments Taped for Next Week's WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, several exciting matches and segments were taped for next week’s show. Here’s a rundown of what fans can look forward to:

Singles Match: Michin secured a victory over Katana Chance.

The Bloodline Promo: The Bloodline delivered a fiery promo, only to be interrupted by Drew McIntyre, sparking tension in the arena.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga) triumphed over LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews in a high-stakes battle.

Grayson Waller Effect Segment: Braun Strowman was the special guest on the latest edition of The Grayson Waller Effect.

Singles Match: Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman in a hard-fought contest.

#DIY Update: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa debuted a new theme song, adding fresh energy to their entrance.

Singles Match: Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelley in an electrifying match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair and Naomi successfully defended their titles against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, securing the win via pinfall.