WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

SPOILERS: Matches and Segments Taped for Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 14, 2024

SPOILERS: Matches and Segments Taped for Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, several exciting matches and segments were taped for next week’s show. Here’s a rundown of what fans can look forward to:

Singles Match: Michin secured a victory over Katana Chance.

The Bloodline Promo: The Bloodline delivered a fiery promo, only to be interrupted by Drew McIntyre, sparking tension in the arena.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga) triumphed over LA Knight, Andrade, and Apollo Crews in a high-stakes battle.

Grayson Waller Effect Segment: Braun Strowman was the special guest on the latest edition of The Grayson Waller Effect.

Singles Match: Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman in a hard-fought contest.

#DIY Update: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa debuted a new theme song, adding fresh energy to their entrance.

Singles Match: Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelley in an electrifying match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair and Naomi successfully defended their titles against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, securing the win via pinfall.


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90667/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π