WWE Smackdown Results (December 13, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Smackdown results from Friday, December 13, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight SmackDown brings us Carmelo Hayes facing off against a mystery partner, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have a final word ahead of their match at Saturday Night's Main Event, The Women's US Title Tournament holds it's semi-finals with Tiffany Straton battling Michin, and Chelsea Green taking on Bayley and more!

Check back for live updates.

Tiffany Stratton, Michin, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Bayley, LA Knight, The New Bloodline, Cody Rhodes are shown arriving at the arena.

Jimmy Uso makes his way to the ring and gets on the mic. Uso addresses his broken toe and War Games. Uso says War Games is behind them, so it's now time to focus on what's ahead of us. Uso says he's proud of his accomplishments and the accomplishments of the Original Bloodline. Jimmy says he's also proud of Solo, and he may not agree with what he's doing but he's proud of Solo. He says everyone is asking him what he's going to do next, but he wants us to know he doesn't know. Jimmy rattles off the titles and things he wants to win in 2025. Drew McIntyre comes out of nowhere and Claymore's Uso flat to the mat. He then mounts Uso and starts punching him. Nick Aldis, Shane Helms, Jamie Noble and Shawn Divari come out with referees and break it up before McIntyre gets out of hand.

Tiffany Stratton is warming up backstage. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae are with her and Jax pumps her up to win her match.

Nick Aldis is yelling at Drew McIntyre backstage when he's approached by Bianca Belair and Naomi. Aldis tells Naomi and Belair that the investigation regarding Jade Cargill is still underway and tells Belair she needs to relinquish their tag titles. Naomi offers to take Cargill's place - Aldis says he'll see if that will work and he'll have an answer for them.

Match 1 - Women's United States Championship Semi-Finals Match: Tiffany Stratton -vs- Michin



The bell rings and the women lock up and head to the corner. Stratton gets Michin on the mat, and Michin comes back taking down Stratton and dropkicking her. Michin hits a headscissors in the corner and slams Stratton on the mat. Stratton is sent outside the ring, and Michin kicks Stratton in the face. Stratton slams Michin on the apron and double stomps her on the apron and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial, Stratton has Michin on the mat and they roll out to the apron. Stratton misses a double stomp allowing Michin to kick Stratton down. Back in the ring, Michin hits a tornado DDT and hits a second one and covers for a two count. Michin attempts and Eat Defeat but Stratton counters and tries for an Alabama Slam, but Michin turns into a Tarantula submission. Stratton is able to hit an Alabama Slam and covers Michin for a near fall. Michin hits a sleeper hold on Stratton who breaks it up on the corner. Both women climb the turnbuckle, and Stratton gets Michin on her shoulders and delivers a rolling Senton and tries for a The Prettiest Moonsault ever but Michin rolls out of it and hits Eat Defeat and covers Stratton for the win.

Winner: Michin

We get a video promo with DIY - Johnny Gargano explains his actions towards Motor City Machine Guns and what he had to do to be back on top.

We get clips from last week where the New Bloodline lays waste to LA Knight, Andrade and Apollo Crews.

A video package for Roman Reigns plays where he discusses everything he's lost. He says he earned his Ula Fala and Solo Sikoa took it and all that matters to Reigns is his family.

Backstage, Legado del Fantasma talks to Nick Aldis. Santos Escobar tells Aldis that maybe their faction is better off on RAW with Adam Pearce. Carmelo Hayes comes by and asks Aldis about his opponent and heads to his match.

Match 2: Carmelo Hayes -vs- Braun Strowman



Hayes calls a time out and then runs at Strowman which does nothing to Strowman. Hayes flies at Strowman and bounces right off of him. Hayes tries to use his quickness against Strowman. Strowman runs into the turnbuckle and Hayes now attacks Strowman who throws Hayes off of him. Hayes goes for a cross body and Strowman catches him, hits a power slam and covers Hayes for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Byron Saxton catches up with LA Knight - Knight says he will handle his business tonight and handle it like he does. He says The Bloodline wasn't his business - he has no love for that whole family, and Jey Uso is the only person worthwhile in that family. He says Solo is now on his way to gold so he's going to take care of Sikoa tonight.

Match 3: Solo Sikoa w/Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga -vs- LA Knight



Sikoa and Knight stare each other down before trading punches with each other. Sikoa throws Knight into the corner and chops him to the mat. Sikoa headbutts Knight into the corner and kicks and punches Knight in the corner. Knight fights back with a kick and tosses Sikoa over the ropes to the outside. Sikoa pulls Knight out of the ring and slams Knight into the apron and the announce table. Sikoa throws Knight into the barricades. Back in the ring, Sikoa headbutts Knight who rolls out of the ring. Sikoa joins him outside and is swung into the steel steps. Knight then hammers away on Sikoa on the announce table before heading back in the ring. Knight punches Sikoa and runs into a Samoan Drop by Sikoa. Sikoa batters Knight in the corner and against the ropes. Knight hits a top rope facebuster on Sikoa and throws Sikoa out of the ring. Knight flies out of the ring and takes out Tama Tonga allowing Sikoa to hit a Spinning Solo on Knight on the announce table and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Knight is laid out on the mat as Sikoa poses by the turnbuckle. Sikoa amps up for a superman punch but Knight counters with a back suplex. Knight punches Sikoa a few times and takes down Sikoa with a flying clothesline. Knight mounts Sikoa and then begins to kick Sikoa in the corner and finishes it off with a running knee to Sikoa. Knight sets up for The BFT but Sikoa escapes the ring. Knight double clotheslines Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu from the apron. Knight back body drops Fatu onto the announce table and back in the ring, Sikoa superkicks Knight who side steps a Solo Spike and takes down Sikoa with a side effect. Knight hits a flying elbow and covers for two. Jacob Fatu attacks Knight causing the match to end via DQ.

Winner by DQ: LA Knight

After the match, Fatu and Tonga beat up Knight and send him in the ring for Sikoa to beat him up too. Andrade and Apollo Crews come out to even the odds. Sikoa Samoan Spike's Andrade and Crews and The New Bloodline pose while Andrade, Crews and Knight are laid out in the ring.

Braun Strowman walks backstage and is approached by Pretty Deadly. They tell Strowman he's perfect for "Pretty Deadly: The Musical". Strowman throws their program away and keeps walking. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory approach Strowman and invite him to the Grayson Waller Effect next week. Strowman agrees.

Match 4 - Women's United States Championship Semi-Finals Match: Bayley -vs- Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven



The bell rings and Bayley hits a Belly to Belly and covers for two. Bayley rolls up Green and Green rolls up Bayley and they go back and forth pinning each other. Green kicks Bayley in the corner and rocks Bayley with a right hand. Bayley armdrags Green and hits a clothesline and covers for a near fall. Bayley hits a few armdrags and roll up for a two count. More clotheslines from Bayley and Green heads outside the ring to regroup with Piper Niven. Bayley chases Green around the ring and back in the ring, Bayley punches Green but Niven trips Bayley allowing Green to kick her and cover for two and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Bayley gets clocked with a kick by Green. Green hits a faceplant and covers Bayley for a two count. Green chokes out Bayley on the ropes and then slaps on a headlock. Bayley powers out with elbows to Green and both women end up on the ring apron. They trade blows on the apron until Bayley clobbers Green on the ropes and they continue to fight outside the ring. Bayley suplexes Green outside the ring and back in the ring Bayley hits a back suplex and covers for two. Bayley climbs the turnbuckle but Green stops her and kicks her on the turnbuckle. Bayley throws Green hard against the turnbuckle and covers for a two count. Green hits The RoughRider for a two count. Bayley slams down Green and goes for the flying elbow. Piper Niven pulls Gree out for the way and Bayley hits Niven off the top rope. Green throws Bayley into the barricade and gets back in the ring. In the ring, Green kicks Bayley and hits The Unprettier for the win.

Winner: Chelsea Green

A video package for Motor City Machine Guns - they discuss making waves and enemies since they debuted.

A video package for Shinsuke Nakamura plays with him vowing to defeat and humiliate everyone who steps in his way.

Tiffany Stratton walks backstage and Nia Jax comes up to her and says not everyone is meant to be a single champ like her. Candice LeRae says she's spoken to Nick Aldis and she's got a tag title match with her and Jax -vs- Naomi and Bianca Belair. Jax leaves to go brainstorm with LeRae and before LeRae leaves she tells Stratton that maybe being a singles competitor is not what is meant for Stratton. LeRae leaves and Stratton stares at her MITB suitcase and then looks at LeRae and Jax as they are walking away off camera.

Cody Rhodes walks backstage before his confrontation with Kevin Owens that's moderated by Michael Cole - which we get after this commercial break.

Michael Cole is in the ring and calls out Cody Rhodes who makes his way to the ring. Cole calls out Kevin Owens who is nowhere to be found so Cole and Rhodes decide to go on without Owens. Cole asks Rhodes about the special thing Triple H has allowed him to use tomorrow and before Rhodes can answer, Owens interrupts via video in his car. He asks Cole to ask Rhodes to tell the truth and to answer why he's being the way he is to Owens. Owens tells Rhodes that he was way more interesting as Stardust - Rhodes says why wait for more one liners from Owens and he goes to find Owens backstage and heads to the parking lot. Owens sneak attacks Rhodes and the two battle backstage which spills out to the arena in front of the crowd. Security comes out to stop the brawl but Owens lays them out - Rhodes and Owens go back and forth beating each other. In the ring, Rhodes mounts Owes and beats on him until WWE officials come out and separate them. Rhodes breaks free and attacks Owens and they continue to be broken up. Owens comes flying at Rhodes and smokes him with the Championship Belt and lays the belt on a fallen Rhodes and exits the ring as the show goes off the air.