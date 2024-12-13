WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhino Bids Farewell to TNA Wrestling After Hall of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2024

Rhino, recently inducted into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame, has announced his departure from the promotion.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Rhino revealed that his tenure with TNA will conclude this Saturday at the company’s television taping in Atlanta, Georgia. The event, taking place at the iconic Center Stage, marks TNA’s final show of 2024. Rhino is set to face Ryan Nemeth in what he described as a significant farewell.

“Tomorrow is my last day with TNA Wrestling,” Rhino wrote. “I am wrestling Ryan Nemeth. It will most likely be the last time EVER I will wrestle in a TNA ring. If you can make it to Center Stage in Atlanta, come and be part of this 5-year chapter of my life and our journey. Thank you to all of the amazing wrestling fans for your support. I’m not done wrestling, but TNA and I have parted ways.”

Rhino, a former WWE and ECW standout, has enjoyed multiple successful runs in TNA. Notably, he captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in 2005 and is a former TNA Tag Team Champion.

This October, Rhino was honored with his induction into the TNA Hall of Fame during the Bound for Glory pay-per-view in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

Though departing TNA, the 49-year-old wrestling veteran is not stepping away from the ring. He has upcoming appearances with Game Changer Wrestling, competing in Rochester, New York, on January 10 and Columbus, Ohio, on January 11.

As Rhino moves on from TNA, fans can reflect on his impactful contributions to the promotion and look forward to seeing what’s next in his storied career.


