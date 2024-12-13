WWE SmackDown: New Segment Announced Just Hours Before Show

The lineup for tonight's WWE SmackDown is falling into place as the final hours tick down before the highly anticipated event.
Ahead of this evening’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event "go-home show," set to air at 8/7c from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, WWE has confirmed an exciting new segment for the show.
As stated on WWE.com:
Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens have final word before Saturday Night’s Main Event
Just one day away from Saturday Night’s Main Event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will have one final word before they clash for the title.
What will the two embittered rivals say to each other?
Don’t miss this epic confrontation, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!
