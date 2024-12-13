WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tessa Blanchard Rumored for Major Return to TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2024

Tessa Blanchard Reportedly Returning to TNA After U.S. Wrestling Hiatus

Former TNA (Impact Wrestling) Champion Tessa Blanchard, who has remained largely inactive in the United States wrestling scene following allegations of bullying, appears to be on the verge of a return to TNA.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Blanchard has potentially signed with TNA, which may explain her recent absence from CMLL. Meltzer wrote:

“The belief is that she’ll debut in Atlanta [Final Resolution], do a quick program with Jordynne Grace, with Grace then leaving for WWE when her current contract expires. At least that’s the talking point going around. But I was told Blanchard having signed is confirmed.”

Blanchard previously expressed her desire to return to wrestling in 2023, stating she had "unfinished business in wrestling."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com added further insights about Blanchard's rumored signing:

“Regarding Tessa Blanchard, there was a lot of talent that got word she was signing with TNA this week. When I asked higher-ups and others, they claimed they didn’t know. I’m told Jordynne Grace had pushed back on working with her.”

As anticipation builds for TNA’s Final Resolution event in Atlanta, all eyes are on Blanchard’s potential return and its impact on the promotion's landscape.


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #tessa blanchard

