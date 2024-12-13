WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage in AEW: Widespread Frustration Over Toni Storm’s Return Match Airing on Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 13, 2024

Toni Storm returned to AEW television during the December 11th, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite after being absent since the summer. Her return included a match taped for the December 12th episode of Rampage.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com shared his thoughts on the decision to feature Storm's return on Rampage, stating:

“Do you know how many people I talked to in AEW yesterday, and every last single one of them… ‘aghast’ may not even be the right word… ‘appalled’ that Toni Storm’s return is on Rampage.”

Alvarez continued:

“I swear to god this is true – you could have had 200 people lined up outside Tony Khan’s door last night, one by one, all 200 of them could have gone in there and said, ‘This idea is stupid’, and do you wanna know what’d happen at the end of the night? He’d have still done it, because that’s what happens. People argue things with him every single week, and at the end of the day, he does whatever he wants.”

Tags: #aew #toni storm

