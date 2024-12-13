Gage Goldberg: Could WWE Be in His Future After Football?

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

If football doesn’t pan out for him, Gage Goldberg could have a future waiting for him in the WWE, following in the legendary footsteps of his father, Bill Goldberg.

Gage, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, is currently a freshman walk-on for the University of Colorado football team. However, wrestling has been a significant part of his life. Since childhood, Gage has been a constant presence at his father’s WWE matches, including a front-row seat at Bad Blood this October, where an intense moment unfolded between Bill Goldberg and Gunther.

In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Gage reflected on his backstage experiences at WWE events and shared his thoughts about Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

“I honestly love Triple H,” Gage said. “He’s super nice to my dad, great person, very nice to my mom. I like him, honestly. He’s awesome.”

When Apter asked if Levesque had encouraged him to consider a career in wrestling, Gage didn’t hesitate to confirm.

“Oh yeah,” he responded. “Yes, sir.”

As Bill Goldberg approaches his WWE retirement match, scheduled for 2025, speculation continues about who his final opponent might be. Although no official announcement has been made, Gunther remains a possible contender for the bout.