WWE and St. Bonaventure University Partner to Create Legacy Title Belts

WWE and St. Bonaventure University Athletics have entered a multi-year licensing agreement.

In a notable development from September this year, renowned basketball journalist Adrian Wojnarowski made a high-profile move from ESPN to serve as the general manager of St. Bonaventure's men's basketball team. Today, WWE and the university announced a partnership aimed at producing St. Bonaventure-branded WWE legacy title belts.

The belts are now available for purchase through WWE Shop/Fanatics, joining other legacy title belts that feature NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and several college programs.

The partnership also extends beyond merchandise, offering potential Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball players and student-athletes.

“Our goal is to help connect St. Bonaventure athletics with best-in-class brands like WWE,” Wojnarowski stated in a press release. “Our fans will love the Bonnies-inspired championship title belts, and our student-athletes will be the beneficiaries of the opportunities that come from our alignment with WWE.”

Nick Khan, WWE President, added, “Woj instinctively understands the intersection of basketball and popular culture. We believe his know-how will help bring St. Bonaventure to new heights and we’re excited to be part of their journey.”

Wojnarowski, a St. Bonaventure alum, is celebrated for his groundbreaking work in NBA journalism with ESPN and Yahoo.