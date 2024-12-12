WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Shares Health Update, Feels Stronger Heading into 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 12, 2024

Jim Ross is feeling better health-wise.

The legendary announcer shared a health update on his Grilling JR podcast, reflecting on the rapid passage of 2024. After facing health challenges, including skin cancer in 2021 and a broken hip this year, Ross says his health has greatly improved.

“My health has improved immensely. You know, I got my nurse who comes by twice a week, checks my vitals, dresses my wound. Can you believe that that wound — which was a result of 22 radiation treatments for skin cancer — is still being nursed?” he said. “And it’s healing, the good news is that it’s healing. It’s shrinking. And that’s important for me. I’d like to get the bandages off and just move on, but I’ve adjusted well. It’s just the way it is. I’m not going to bitch and moan about ‘poor me.’ That don’t heal nothing. And nobody wants to hear that sh*t. I don’t. In any event, things are good. Things are good here.”

Ross, who was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021, was declared cancer-free after radiation treatment and had successful hip surgery earlier this year. He currently provides commentary for AEW pay-per-views and expects to work AEW World's End on December 28 in Orlando.

At 72, Ross is also working on projects like producing the film Queen of the Ring and voicing a pre-game video for an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.


