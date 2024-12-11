Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs live at 8/7c on TBS from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

On tap for tonight's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program is Ricochet vs. Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay in two AEW Continental Classic Tournament matches, as well as Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly with the winner facing MJF at AEW Worlds End.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is "The Glamour" Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship, as well as Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy in featured tag-team action.

The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: WINTER IS COMING RESULTS (DECEMBER 11, 2024)

We shoot inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO., as Excalibur welcomes us to this week's special "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley & PAC vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy

The Death Riders theme hits and out comes Jon Moxley and his partner PAC, accompanied by Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir, as they make their way through the crowd for our scheduled opening tag-team contest. They settle into the ring to a bunch of boos and their music dies down.

Now the theme for the first of their two opponents plays, and out comes Jay White of the Bang Bang Gang. After The Bullet Club Gold member heads to the ring, the music shifts to the catchy-ass entrance tune for Orange Cassidy. "The Freshly Squeezed" one hits the ring hot, starting the action off with a bang.

Cassidy and PAC fight it out inside the ring, while White and Moxley duke it out on the floor. A minute later, Cassidy takes over on Mox, beating on him against the barricade, as "Switchblade" works over "The Bastard" in the ring. Mox takes over and rams Cassidy into the steel steps.

After that, White and PAC finally enter the ring, and when they do, the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. PAC works over White and then Mox tags in and takes over. After some more back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match commercial break with The Death Rider duo in a comfortable offensive lead.

When the show returns, we see much of the same, until finally White shows signs of life. Cassidy eventually gets the much-needed hot tag and he and Mox begin wildly trading shots back-and-forth. Cassidy hits Beach Beak, but his follow-up pin attempt is broken up. Cassidy lands an Orange Punch, and has it won, but looks for a second one.

Before he can connect with a second one, Hangman Page hits the ring out of nowhere and attacks Mox. Cassidy isn't happy. Cassidy and Hangman end up brawling. White heads over and starts brawling with Hangman. Cassidy accidentally hits White with an Orange Punch while trying to hit Hangman with one. He hits Hangman with one next and then walks into a Bladerunner from White.

All three are down. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone stress that Hangman cost Cassidy and White the win. The Death Riders are shown pointing and laughing as all three are down. They head to the ring and all begin a brutal post-match attack on each of their top three foes. Fans boo loudly as they all exit the ring and head through the crowd to end the post-match scene. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Winners via DQ: Jon Moxley & PAC

"The Most Wanted" Bandido Coming Soon

Another old-school Western movie style video package airs when we return to continue the build-up to the long-awaited AEW return of Bandido. This time, we see Bandido, in his ring gear and mask, beating up a bunch of random cowboys as triumphant Western music plays. "The Most Wanted Bandido" text flashes on the screen as he rides off on a horse to end the segment.

Jon Moxley Issues Fatal-4-Way Title Challenge For AEW Worlds End

From there, we shoot to Jon Moxley and The Death Riders backstage. Mox rants about egos running AEW. He says at AEW Worlds End 2024 in Orlando, FL., it will be a Fatal-4-Way with him defending his title. He never says the three names, but afterwards, Excalibur mentions Jay White, Hangman Page and Orange Cassidy as the expected opponents.

HOOK Beats Down Christian Cage

Christian Cage is in the nosebleed seats in the crowd inside T-Mobile Center when we return inside the arena. He holds his contract in-hand and reacts to Mox's fatal-4-way challenge for his title defense at AEW Worlds End 2024. He taunts Mox and mentions how he'll send him back to rehab after he's forced to have his first drink again.

He talks some more trash and teases cashing in his contract to become the AEW World Champion whenever he pleases. He tries to exit on one final line, but while saying it, he sees HOOK standing behind a door in the background. HOOK blasts through the glass of the door and starts to beat the living crap out of Cage.

He brawls with Cage all over the place. Cage's fellow members of The Patriarchy try to help, but HOOK beats them down and runs off. The intense segment wraps up on that note, and then Excalibur runs down the lineup still to come tonight as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

AEW Continental Classic

Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

The familiar sounds of Will Ospreay's theme hits and out comes "The Aerial Assassin" for Gold League action in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament. The crowd goes wild as he makes his way down and settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening.

His opponent, Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders, comes out next. The bell sounds and off we go with our second match of the evening, and our first of two Continental Classic tourney tilts for tonight's "Winter Is Coming" show. Ospreay starts off with an immediate high spot into a close two-count.

After giving Castagnoli the initial scare coming out of the gate, it is all The Death Rider member who controls the offense for several minutes from that point forward. As he continues to beat down Ospreay, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see much of the same, with Castagnoli dominating the offense entirely, but failing to find a way to finish Ospreay off.

Out of nowhere, Ospreay rolls Castagnoli up and gets the win. Afterwards, Castagnoli attacks Ospreay until Darby Allin runs out to make the save, chasing Castagnoli off. Excalibur promotes Allin vs. Ospreay for next week's AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash special themed episode.

Winner: Will Ospreay

MJF Is In The Building

Following a quick look at the updated standings in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament, we shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who talks briefly with Ricochet about his showdown against Brody King.

After this wraps up, we shoot to the parking lot where we see a car pull up. All we see at first is a hand with a Dynamite Diamond ring on it closing the car door. The camera pans and we see it is MJF, live and in person on the show for the first time in weeks.

As he begins walking into the building, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Matt Cardona Issues Challenge For AEW Rampage: Winter Is Coming

We return to footage of Matt Cardona being attacked by Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith on last week's episode of AEW Rampage. We then shoot live to Renee Paquette backstage. She introduces her guest at this time, "Alwayz Ready" Matt Cardona.

He says it feels great to be back in AEW. He says he belongs here. He talks about being "The Indy God" and "The Death Match King" and vows to take out Jericho for the ROH World Championship at ROH Final Battle 2024. He calls out Keith for a match on AEW Rampage: Winter Is Coming.

Winner Faces MJF At AEW Worlds End 2024

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Back inside the T-Mobile Center, we hear the familiar sounds of Adam Cole's theme music. Out he comes to the ring for his high stakes showdown against Kyle O'Reilly. The two were the final men standing in this year's annual AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.

The winner of this match moves on to face MJF for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring at the upcoming year-end AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view on December 28 in Orlando, FL.

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette again, who is standing by with Kyle O'Reilly, who is in his ring gear and ready to rock. Paquette asks O'Reilly how he's feeling. Up walks Matt Taven and Mike Bennett asking why he's doing this.

They say he doesn't have to. They say don't forget we're friends when this is all over. O'Reilly says they should have thought of that before they let Roderick Strong get hurt. O'Reilly walks off. His theme hits and he power walks down to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Cole and O'Reilly lock up and push-and-pull. Fans chant for Cole, and some try getting an O'Reilly chant going as well. The two reach a stalemate on the lock-up and back up. They lock up again and O'Reilly snatches a tight side headlock. Cole shucks him off and hits the ropes, but O'Reilly shoulder blocks him down for a two-count.

After a couple more minutes of action, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Cole and O'Reilly shifting offensive leads back-and-forth until finally it looks like Cole is about to have it in the bag. As he goes for the finish, MJF hits the ring out of nowhere.

Cole super kicks MJF off the apron, but turns into a roll-up from O'Reilly. Cole kicks out and moments later, scores the pin himself. With the win, it will be Adam Cole vs. MJF at AEW Worlds End 2024. O'Reilly leaves upset, refusing to show sportsmanship with Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom.

Winner: Adam Cole

Backstage With FTR, Chris Jericho & Darby Allin

We shoot to a backstage segment with FTR, who request an in-ring "little chat" with The Death Riders on AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming. Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in Continental Classic action is also announced for AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming.

Chris Jericho is then featured in another New York Minute segment. He confirms Bryan Keith vs. Matt Cardona for AEW Rampage: Winter Is Coming, and a ROH Final Battle 2024 contract signing for their ROH World Championship showdown on this week's episode of ROH On HonorClub.

From there, Tony Schiavone sits down with Darby Allin, who channels his inner-Mick Foley, punching himself in the face and drawing a ton of blood from his own mouth to emphasize his point that he doesn't mind violence, as long as it's for a reason.

AEW Continental Classic

Ricochet vs. Brody King

Back inside the arena, the theme for Ricochet hits and out he comes for scheduled action in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament. After he settles in the ring, his music dies down and Brody King's plays. He settles in the squared circle and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

After some fast-paced offense from Ricochet in the ring, The House of Black member starts to take over. As King dominates the offense, the bout finds its' way out to the floor at ringside. King slams Ricochet into the barricade and ring post and lets out a war scream as the show heads into a mid-match break.

When the show returns from commercials, we see King beating down Ricochet for a prolonged period of time, with relative ease. He connects with a cannonball in the corner for a close two-count. After that, Ricochet started to show signs of life and begins fighting back in competitive form. He powerbombs King out of the corner and heads to the top-rope.

He connects with a Shooting Star Press, but King snatches Ricochet by the throat from his back. He gets up and slaps a standing sleeper-hold on Ricochet. Ricochet grabs the ropes and gets the break, but King slaps it back on. He guillotines Brody throat-first over the top rope and tries spring-boarding, but does so into a big chop from the massive paw of King.

King puts Ricochet on the top-rope and climbs up after him. Ricochet fights his way free and sweeps out King's ankle from under him. King crashes and burns down below. Ricochet builds up a full head of steam and blasts King with a spear-gun. He hits the ropes and lands another one and then covers King for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

Tag-Team Title Plans For AEW Worlds End 2024

Excalibur tells us it's time to head backstage for a word from Lio Rush and Action Andretti. Instead, we shoot to Private Party standing in front of their AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Rush and Andretti walk up and the four men bicker back-and-forth. Top Flight duo Dante and Darius Martin come up and take issue with Rush and Andretti thinking they deserve a tag title shot with zero wins as a team.

Kassidy and Quen suggests the two teams battle on AEW Collision: Winter is Coming later this week, and the winning team will earn the right to challenge them for their tag titles at AEW Worlds End 2024. That appears to be set. Excalibur plugs the AEW Women's title main event still to come as we head to another commercial break.

AEW Women's World Championship

"The Glamour" Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

It's main event time!

But first, Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay is promoted for the TBS title on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash when we return. Renee Paquette welcomes in Jay and Mone for a backstage interview to promote their title tilt on next week's show. Paquette mentions Mone has reached 200 days as TBS Champion.

She mentions her NJPW STRONG Women's title defense coming up. Mone gloats about her success in NJPW and AEW, and how Jay is cute for trying to do the same. She tells her she'll make her pay next week. Jay stops Mone from walking off. She says they agreed to no physicality, but they also agreed to talk face-to-face, so Mone is gonna stay and listen.

Jay says Mone is a living legend but when she makes her first mistake, she's gonna capitalize, because all she needs is three seconds to become the new TBS Champion. She pokes Mone in the chest and walks off. The backstage segment wraps up on that note, and then an extended video package plays to show the history of Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa.

After it wraps up, we return inside the arena where Mina Shirakawa's Steve Urkel-style accordion dance polka music plays to bring out the Japanese star for her big title opportunity against her longtime friend turned bitter rival. Tony Schiavone calls her gorgeous as she settles in the ring. Important attribute in a big title match.

May's theme hits and out comes "The Glamour" for her big title defense. Her ring entrance and ring attire isn't anything special from what I can tell, despite her teasing as much in media interviews heading into tonight's big show. The bell sounds after May settles in the ring, and off we go with our final bout of the evening.

Shirakawa and May rush to the center of the ring and grab each other by the scruff of their necks and start hockey-punching the hell out of each other, ala Don Frye and Yoshihiro Akayama in the glory days of PRIDE FC in Japan. Shirakawa hits a dropkick to May's knee as she comes off the ropes to take the early offensive lead.

She stomps and kicks on the same leg, focusing her attack there in the early goings. The two end up in a figure-four, where they roll under the ropes and crash and burn on the floor at ringside. May fights back and takes over, slamming Mina into the steel ring steps and the barricade. Thunder Rosa is shown with a sign screaming in the front row.

May hits a big dropkick to Mina on the barricade. Mina takes over on the floor, putting May in a figure-four leg lock with her bad leg wrapped around the ring post. She lets go and wraps May's knee around the ring post one more time for good measure as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

This time when we return, we work our way to the finish. Shirakawa hits her Mina-Driver finisher for a super close two-count, but May recovers and takes back over. May hits Storm Zero for the win to retain her AEW Women's World Championship. Thunder Rosa is shown reacting with a "She's not my champion!" sign in the front row.

Out of nowhere, Toni Storm's old theme hits and out she comes in her old look, with the baseball cap and war paint under her eye. The crowd goes absolutely ballistic as she stares May down from the entrance ramp. That's how this week's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: "The Glamour" Mariah May