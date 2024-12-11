Madison Rayne Set for In-Ring Return on ROH TV After 10-Month Hiatus

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Madison Rayne is set to make her first televised wrestling appearance in nearly 10 months this week on ROH TV via HonorClub.

Rayne last competed on the February 21, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, where she suffered a defeat against Deonna Purrazzo. During that match, Rayne took a concerning bump, landing on her head, but later assured fans on social media that she was fine.

“Hi, I’m okay! Thanks so much to everyone who celebrated my Dynamite return & those who checked in on me afterwards. To those who have never stepped into a ring but tweeted awful things at me w/ zero knowledge of what actually happened – thanks for watching. Have a great day,” Rayne posted following the match.

After an extended break from competition, Rayne returned to the ring at an AEW live event over the weekend, held at Galaxy Con in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio. ROH has now announced that her match from that event will air on the December 12 episode of ROH TV.

ROH TV Card for December 12, 2024:

- International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Leyla Hirsch vs. Athena vs. Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet

- ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Matt Taven

- NJPW Strong Tag Team Championship: The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (c) vs. MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden)

- Toa Liona vs. Lee Johnson

- The Outrunners (Turboy Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

- The Sons of Texas (Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes) vs. TBA

- Madison Rayne vs. TBA

Fans can catch the action on ROH TV streaming on HonorClub Thursday at 7/6c.