WWE Superstar Bronson Reed Scheduled for Surgery Following WarGames Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed is set to undergo surgery later today (Wednesday), following an injury sustained at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

As previously reported by WrestlingHeadlines.com, Reed suffered a broken foot during the high-stakes match. The injury occurred when Reed attempted a splash on Roman Reigns through a table from the top of the cage.

On Tuesday night, Reed shared a brief update with fans via Twitter, simply stating:

“Surgery tomorrow.”

While there is no official timeline for his return, early speculation suggests Reed may remain sidelined beyond WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. However, this has not been confirmed.

We wish Bronson Reed a successful surgery and speedy recovery.