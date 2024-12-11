WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed Scheduled for Surgery Following WarGames Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 11, 2024

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed Scheduled for Surgery Following WarGames Injury

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed is set to undergo surgery later today (Wednesday), following an injury sustained at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

As previously reported by WrestlingHeadlines.com, Reed suffered a broken foot during the high-stakes match. The injury occurred when Reed attempted a splash on Roman Reigns through a table from the top of the cage.

On Tuesday night, Reed shared a brief update with fans via Twitter, simply stating:
“Surgery tomorrow.”

While there is no official timeline for his return, early speculation suggests Reed may remain sidelined beyond WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. However, this has not been confirmed.

We wish Bronson Reed a successful surgery and speedy recovery.


Tags: #wwe #bronson reed

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90638/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π