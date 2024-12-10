WWE NXT Results (December 10, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on NXT, both winners of the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Matches - Oba Femi and Giulia will be on hand, Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley take on Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence, Wes Lee battles Je'Von Evans and more!

Check back for live results.

We kick off the show with clips of Deadline. We see highlights with Oba Femi winning the Men's Iron Survivor Match, Lola Vice getting the best of Jaida Parker, Fraxiom retaining their Tag Team Titles, Trick Williams coming out on top over Ridge Holland, and Giulia coming out on top in the Women's Iron Survivor Match.

The Beautiful Madness, Giulia, makes her way to the ring. She gets on the mic and says since she's won she is now here to do what she said she would. Roxanne Perez comes out and tells Giulia she's lucky she won, but both Sol Ruca and Wren Sinclair were the MVPs of the match, and Stephanie Vaquer and Zaria both performed well too but Giulia is not on Perez' level. None of the women who competed are on Perez's level according to Perez. She promises to retain her title at New Years Evil in Los Angeles. Giulia says they do this right now and drops her mic and before she can get into it with Perez, Cora Jade comes out and tells Giulia that her friend won't come save her and we see Stephanie Vaquer laid out backstage. Giulia attacks Perez and Jade smokes Giulia with a kendo stick and attack her. Kelani Jordan runs out to save Giulia.

We see some of the roster watching an Ethan Page promo. Tony D'Angelo approaches Page who is sulking in the corner and tells Page to get over it. Page says he doesn't know how to get back into the championship race. D'Angelo offers a North American Title match, but Page says that title is beneath him. D'Angelo says that's fine and he'll issue an open challenge. The rest of the roster flanks D'Angelo and Page says he wants the match.

Lexis King is backstage with Charlie Dempsey and he's asking for another shot at the Heritage Cup, Dempsey says he'll think about it. Dempsey talks to Tavion Heights, Wren Sinclair and Myles Borne and tells them how proud he is of them. OTM comes by and talks smack to them. Parker threatens to knock out Sinclair and we cut to ringside.

Match 1: Je'Von Evans -vs- Wes Lee



The bell rings and Evans comes at Lee and they exchange punches and Evans starts to unload on Lee. Lee comes back and starts hitting Evans with body punches. Lee gets sent outside and Evans flies out at him with a suicide dive and mounts Lee and starts punching him. Back in the ring, Lee tries to kick down Evans and drop kicks Evan and covers for a quick pinning attempt. Lee punches out Evans in the corner and hits some shoulder checks to Evans' gut in the corner. Lee punches Evans, and Evans throws Lee out of the ring. Lee pulls Evans out of the ring and slams against the barricade. Lee swings Evans into the barricade again and throws him in the ring. Evans punches Lee and jumps out of the ring on him and throws Lee into the barricade now. Evans hits a springboard hurricanrana on Lee and a drop kick sending Lee outside the ring. Lee comes back in and trips Evans sending Evans out of the ring - Lee flies over the ropes hitting a swanton onto Evans outside and we get a break.

Back to the action, Evans and Lee are on the top rope. Evans gets knocked down and Lee attempts a 450 Splash and Evans moves out of the way and then kicks Lee in the face. Evans punches Lee and clotheslines him a few times. Evans then hits a flying kick on Lee and hits a springboard elbow and covers for a near fall. Lee punches Evans and Evans hits a jumping punch and Lee comes back with another punch. Evans kicks Lee and Lee counters into a hurricanrana and sends Evan out of the ring. Evans hits a Spanish Fly and a sit down powerbomb and covers Lee for a two count. Lee takes down Evans and covers him and uses the ropes but the ref sees this and breaks the count. Lee hits a tornado DDT on Evans and hits the cardiac kick on Evans for a two count. Lee is starting to get frustrated and runs into a superkick. Lee grabs Evans' feet trying to keep him grounded. Evans kicks Lee again and hits a top rope corkscrew splash and covers Lee for the win.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

Fraxiom is having coffee backstage talking about retaining their titles. Axiom apologizes to Frazer for doubting him. Frazer says Axiom carried the match and he owes him. Axiom says Frazer performed so well he should be both champs. Axiom wants Frazer to succeed and will do anything for him. Frazer says he will make this right and leaves.

A performer profile for Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura and their alliance.

Sarah Schreiber is outside of medical. Giulia and Kelani Jordan come out and she asks if there are updates on Stephanie Vaquer. Giulia screams in Japanese and Kelani Jordan says what goes around comes around and she has choice words for Cora Jade.

Zaria and Sol Ruca talk about the Iron Woman's Match and how great it was. The MetaGirls tell Ruca and Zaria if they were in the match, they'd win. Legend tells Zaria she's not worried about Zaria. Ruca sticks up for Zaria and Jackson tells Ruca she's delusional and leave.

Match 2: Hank & Tank -vs- Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont



Ledger and Dupont start the match and Dupont gets Ledger down with a huge shoulder check. Ledger hits and atomic drop, and tags out. Walker hits a leg drop on Dupont and covers for a quick cover. Dupont tags out and they double team Walker. Igwe knees Walker in the face and hits a drop kick on Walker. Walker kicks Igwe in the face and punches him in the corner. Ledger is tagged in and they double team Igwe. Igwe is squished between Hank and Tank. Ledger and Igwe battle it out and Igwe slams Ledger in the corner. Igwe throws Ledger on the mat and tags in Dupont who splashes Ledger and covers for two. Dupont hits Ledger with a solid elbow and tags in Igwe, Ledger punches both Igwe and Dupont but gets over powered. Igwe gets a near fall on Ledger, and then slaps him in a headlock. Ledger comes back with a clothesline and tries to tag out. Both men tag out, and Walker takes down Dupont and swings him into the turnbuckles and takes down Dupoint with a clothesline. Walker hits a Bossman Slam on Dupont and tags out. Ledger covers Dupont for the win.

Winners: Hank & Tank

After the match, Dupont shakes hands with Hank and Tank, and Igwe walks away frustrated.

Oba Femi is shown walking backstage as he makes his way to the ring to address his Iron Survivor win.

Oba Femi makes his way to the ring and tells everyone the ruler is back and that at Deadline he kicked down the opposition and destroyed everyone and is now the Iron Survivor. He says in four weeks he will reclaim his rightful position on the throne as the ruler of NXT. He now addresses Trick Williams and says they haven't officially crossed paths and they're both dominant it's time to find out who is the most dominant. Trick Williams comes out with his title. Eddy Thorpe comes out as well and says this isn't happening now. He tells Femi that he and his people have been through enough and says Femi attacked him last week, and he won't stand for this. Femi tells him to shut up and says he's making bold accusations. He asks Thorpe if he saw Femi attack him. Thorpe says no, but he knows it was Femi. Williams tells Femi he knows where Femi is at right now and everyone wants to see them go head to head. Williams says the legacy of a title is determined by who you defeat when you're carrying it. Femi says he's gonna hit Williams with the truth and the only reason Williams is the number one guy is because Femi allowed it - Femi allowed the "Whoop that Trick" era. Femi says he's ready and will take the title easily. He swears the beginning of 2025 will be the end of Williams' era. Williams goes towards Femi as he leaves and Thorpe stops and asks why Williams doesn't have his back and says he was wrong about Williams and he isn't a champion for everyone but just for him. He calls Williams a manufactured sports entertainer and says he wouldn't have lasted coming up through the indies. He tells Williams he's been handed everything. Williams says he's done enough and lists some of his accolades. Williams issues a challenge to fight Thorpe next week and then punches out Thorpe.

Fatal Influence talks backstage talking about Gigi Dolin and we cut to Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin talking about how it'll be 3-vs2. Izzy Dame comes up and confronts Gigi Dolin - Shawn Spears and his team come up and talk to Izzy Dame and she shuts them down and tells them she doesn't need them telling her how good she is.

Match 3: Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne w/ Fallon Henley -vs- Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin



Paxley and Jayne start the match. Nyx is tagged in and Paxley assaults Nyx and tags in Dolin. Nyx is double teamed and kicks Dolin. Dolin is able to kick Nyx and dropkick her. Nyx is sent outside and Dolin goes after her. Nyx slams her into the ringpost and tags in Jayne. Jayne and Dolin roll around on the mat and Jayne punches her a few time and spears her into the corner and tags out to Nyx. Nyx clubs Dolin and tags Jayne in. Dolin is double teamed by Jayne and Nyx and Dolin tags out. Paxley clotheslines both Nyx and Jayne. Paxley beats up both Nyx and Jayne and hoists Jayne on her shoulders and hits a modified flapjack drop. Paxley gets decked by Henley and Jayne capitalizes and gets the win.

Winners: Fatal Influence

After the match Fatal Influence attacks Paxley and Dolin until Shotzi makes her return and takes out Fatal Influence.

Backstage, Fraxiom talks and Axiom tells Frazer he got a match against Oba Femi next week for how Frazer was beaten up by Femi. Frazer says he got them a tag team title match next week as well. Axiom is a little worried about having two matches.

The D'Angelo Family walks backstage before Tony's match and we see Ethan Page walking backstage for the match as well.

Match 4 - North American Title Match: Tony D'Angelo(c) w/The D'Angelo Family -vs- Ethan Page



The men grapple when the bell rings and D'Angelo gets Page on the mat with some hip tosses. Page gets his legs around D'Angelo's neck and slaps him. Page with a body slam on D'Angelo and D'Angelo takes him down after and slams Page. D'Angelo gets Page in a headlock and both men spill to the outside. D'Angelo swings Page into the turn buckle inside the ring and boots him. D'Angelo covers for a two count and then slaps Page into a headlock. D'Angelo has Page on the mat choking him out. Page counters out and covers for two. Page mounts D'Angelo and punches him and then starts kicking D'Angelo. Page with some right hands to D'Angelo who comes back with punches of his own. D'Angelo punches Page on in the corner and goes for a suplex that Page blocks and Page throws D'Angelo flattening him on the mat. D'Angelo creates distance and kicks Page and runs into the turnbuckle. Page covers D'Angelo for a near fall. D'Angelo gets a back body drop on Page and both men are laid out. The men trade punches and Page is taken down with clotheslines and belly to belly suplexes. Page counters a spinebuster and kicks D'Angelo but D'Angelo spears Page and covers for two. Page rolls up D'Angelo for a two count and boots D'Angelo and covers again. Page attempts a powerbomb but can't and D'Angelo clotheslines Page in the corner and sits him on the top turnbuckle. D'Angelo goes for a superplex but Page kicks D'Angelo off the top rope and slams down D'Angelo for a two count. D'Angelo hits a spinebuster to win the bout.

Winner and STILL North American Champion: Tony D'Angelo

Lexis King talks to NFL Player Ryan Leaf. Leaf gives King some advice and Charlie Dempsey says he will give King a match in two weeks but he will have to do a workout with Dempsey before hand.

Ethan Page leaves the arena and is stopped for an interview. He says he's lost his way but he knows he's better than this. He says he's all ego but he doesn't think he is anymore.

Match 5: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade -vs- Giulia & Kelani Jordan



As Giulia makes her way to the ring, Jade and Perez attack Giulia and Jordan comes out and helped her out. In the ring, Perez and Jade attack Giulia and Jordan but Giulia and Jordan start fighting back and send the girls out of the ring. Jordan hits a corkscrew splash to the outside and the bell rings. Jordan covers Perez in the ring for a two count. Giulia is tagged in and she and Perez go at it. Perez rolls up Giulia for a quick near pin and Giulia is distracted by Jade who is now tagged in. Jade gets rolled up for a two count and Giulia tags in Jordan. Jade is double teamed and Jordan covers for two. Jordan gets Jade down with an arm drag and Jade tags in Perez. Jordan throws Perez around the ring and Jade is able to save Perez and we go to commercial.

Back to the action, Jordan and Perez go back and forth. Perez hits a suicide dive on Jordan outside the ring and back in the ring, Jade and Perez double team Jordan. Jade is tagged in and she covers Jordan for a two count. Jordan is getting beaten down by both women and Jordan finally is able to tag out. Giulia beats on Perez and hits her with a running kick. Giulia hits a modified cradled suplex and covers for two. Giulia and Perez trade punches until Giulia hits a belly to back on Perez. Giulia tags out to Jordan and slams Perez and Jordan hits a splash and Jade breaks the pin. Jade takes out Giulia and sends her outside and in the ring, Perez rolls up Jordan for a two count and drop kicks Jordan. Jade is tagged in, Jordan kicks Jade and sends her outside the ring. Jordan splashes onto Jade outside and Perez kicks Jordan and hits PopRox outside the ring and sends Jordan back in the ring. Giulia and Perez battle outside and in the ring, Jade slams Jordan and pins her.

Winners: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

After the match, Stephanie Vaquer attacks Jade from behind and snaps Jade's kendo stick in the ring and chases Jade around the ring and into the stands.

We see Eddy Thorpe signing a contract as the show goes off the air.