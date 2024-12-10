Sabu Critiques WWE NXT ECW Arena Event: "It Was Lame for a Nostalgia Thing"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sabu shared his thoughts on NXT's recent show at the ECW Arena, offering a mixed assessment. While he acknowledged the overall quality of the event, he felt it fell short as a true ECW nostalgia experience. The ECW Original spoke with Covalent TV in a new interview about the November 6th event, which featured appearances from ECW alumni such as Bubba Ray Dudley, Rob Van Dam, Dawn Marie, and Nunzio.

“I thought it was lame,” Sabu stated (via Fightful). “Even though it’s a good show, good wrestlers, it was lame for a nostalgia ECW thing. The building doesn’t look the same. It’s not the same.”

He elaborated further, “It’s not really a reunion or a top-notch thing, without me or Sandman. Both of us or one or the other. It’s kind of a must, I think.”

Sabu also reiterated his desire to step into the ring for one final match, expressing interest in facing Rob Van Dam in his farewell bout.