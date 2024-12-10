Bobby Lashley Discusses Transition from WWE to AEW at All In Texas Media Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During AEW’s All In Texas: Countdown to On Sale media event, Denise Salcedo interviewed Bobby Lashley. Lashley shared his thoughts on transitioning from WWE to AEW, highlighting the differences in creative freedom between the two promotions.

“When I was with the WWE, everything was very structured. There was a lot of structure there. Coming over to AEW, it gives you a little bit more creative liberty to just kind of have fun a little bit. I had those times when I was in WWE originally, when I first came in, and then I left. I went to TNA, I got to really just open up and really develop and find myself as a character when I was with TNA, because I had more flexibility.

Then going back into WWE, the structure came back, which was good, and I really like what they have over there. Afterward, at this stage in my career, being an older athlete, just to have the ability to be able to help out younger guys, and be able to have creativity, and be able to explore things that I want to do and say, man, I think it’s perfect for me at this point in my life.”