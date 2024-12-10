AEW Donates 15,000 Toys to Arlington Families for the Holidays

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW is embracing the holiday spirit with a generous gesture for children in need. The promotion held a kick-off event in Arlington, Texas, to mark the ticket sales launch for AEW All In: Texas, scheduled for next July. AEW President Tony Khan celebrated by giving back to the Arlington community.

On social media, Khan announced that in collaboration with Jazwares, AEW is donating over 15,000 wrestling toys to Mission Arlington to support local families this holiday season. Khan also extended warm Christmas wishes from AEW and Jazwares to the citizens of Arlington.

Today, with the help of @Jazwares, here in Arlington, TX, @AEW is donating over 15,000 AEW wrestling toys to Mission Arlington to support @CityOfArlington, Texas families this holiday season!



Merry Christmas from AEW + @AEWbyJazwares! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 9, 2024

This heartwarming initiative has become an annual tradition for AEW. Last year, the promotion partnered with Toys for Tots, donating over $1 million worth of toys, including more than 50,000 AEW action figures—the largest toy giveaway in professional wrestling history. Khan credited partners TBS and Jazwares for making such contributions possible.