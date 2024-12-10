WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Donates 15,000 Toys to Arlington Families for the Holidays

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2024

AEW is embracing the holiday spirit with a generous gesture for children in need. The promotion held a kick-off event in Arlington, Texas, to mark the ticket sales launch for AEW All In: Texas, scheduled for next July. AEW President Tony Khan celebrated by giving back to the Arlington community.

On social media, Khan announced that in collaboration with Jazwares, AEW is donating over 15,000 wrestling toys to Mission Arlington to support local families this holiday season. Khan also extended warm Christmas wishes from AEW and Jazwares to the citizens of Arlington.

This heartwarming initiative has become an annual tradition for AEW. Last year, the promotion partnered with Toys for Tots, donating over $1 million worth of toys, including more than 50,000 AEW action figures—the largest toy giveaway in professional wrestling history. Khan credited partners TBS and Jazwares for making such contributions possible.

