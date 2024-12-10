AEW Collision Ratings Drop Amid Strong Competition

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Collision returned to its regular Saturday night slot on December 7 from Columbus, Ohio, drawing 278,000 viewers and 93,000 in the 18-49 demographic (0.07 rating), per Wrestlenomics. This marked its lowest figures in the timeslot since October 5, when it aired opposite WWE Bad Blood.

The show faced stiff competition, airing head-to-head with WWE Deadline on Peacock. In comparison, the November 30 episode, airing earlier at 4-6 p.m. ET, averaged 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 demo rating. Collision’s last regular timeslot airing on November 16 saw higher numbers, with 356,000 viewers and a 0.11 demo rating.

Key demographic performance on December 7 included:

Adults 18-34: 28,000 viewers (up from 11,000 the prior week, down from 26,000 on November 16).

Adults 35-49: 65,000 viewers (up from 28,000 last week, significantly down from 128,000 on November 16).

The show featured Continental Classic matches, including Mark Briscoe vs. Daniel Garcia in the Blue League, Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher, and Darby Allin vs. Komander in the Gold League.