Bryan Danielson Confirmed for AEW All In 2025, In-Ring Status Remains Uncertain

Bryan Danielson has confirmed he will attend AEW All In 2025, but whether he will step into the ring remains uncertain. Danielson, absent from AEW programming since his loss at WrestleDream, made an appearance at AEW's Countdown event on Monday to celebrate ticket sales for All In 2025, set to take place on Saturday, July 12, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Discussing his potential involvement, Danielson expressed uncertainty:

“As for my participation at All In [next] year, I don’t know what that looks like. I don’t know if I’ll be able to wrestle at that point. I don’t know if I’ll be able to wrestle again, to be quite honest. But there’s one thing that I can tell you for certain: I will be here. There is nothing that you could do to make me miss All In at Globe Life Field.”

Danielson transitioned from full-time competition after losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream. Following the match, Moxley and the Death Riders launched a brutal attack, leaving Danielson with a neck injury that could require surgery. While not officially retired, his in-ring future hinges on the status of his recovery.

Reflecting on his career, Danielson called his victory over Swerve Strickland at All In 2024 to reclaim the AEW World Championship the highlight of his career. The moment was made even more special by the presence of his wife and children.

For All In 2025, Danielson remains open to fulfilling any role requested by AEW President Tony Khan, even joking about joining Tony Schiavone on commentary:

“Whatever Tony Khan wants me to do, whether it’s — you know, I could commentate with you. Or even just helping backstage. I’m going to be there live to watch it because this is going to be incredible.”

After its two successful events at Wembley Stadium in London, AEW All In shifts to Texas in 2025 before returning to Wembley in 2026.