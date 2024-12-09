WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Starrcast Returns to Its Roots in 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2024

Conrad Thompson announced at the AEW All In Texas media event at Globe Life Field that Starrcast will return in July 2025 as part of All In week in Arlington, Texas.

“I’m proud to announce right here today, Tony, that All In is now a week. It is going to be a destination. Starrcast is coming back to All In right here in Arlington,” Thompson revealed during the event.

Thompson emphasized the nostalgic and celebratory nature of Starrcast, saying, “It’s all about nostalgia. This is about a celebration, a love letter for wrestling fans. A friend of mine once called it the Woodstock of wrestling. Something for everybody. Multiple generations, the favorite Hall of Famers, the favorite legends, and the stars of the day, and also interactive experiences you can’t do anywhere else.”

The first Starrcast coincided with the 2018 All In event, promoted by The Elite and Ring of Honor. Since then, six additional Starrcast events have been held, including stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Baltimore, and Nashville, and an international debut in Australia with Starrcast DownUnder earlier this year.

More announcements and ticket information for the 2025 event are expected soon.


Tags: #aew #all in #starrcast #arlington #texas

