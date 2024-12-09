Bobby Lashley Reveals His Vision for a Tag Team with Brock Lesnar

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bobby Lashley shared details of an intriguing idea he had for a tag team with Brock Lesnar during their time in WWE. The two former WWE Champions clashed at the 2022 Royal Rumble, where Lashley defeated Lesnar to capture the title. Lesnar regained it at the Elimination Chamber event a month later, and the two engaged in multiple singles matches over the following year.

With Lesnar currently away from WWE due to the Janal Grant lawsuit and Lashley now part of AEW, the opportunity for a future match between them seems unlikely. However, Lashley revealed he once envisioned an angle where he and Lesnar would join forces in WWE.

During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lashley described his pitch for a storyline involving himself, Lesnar, and Paul Heyman. The plan was for Lashley and Lesnar to become tag team champions under Heyman’s management, eventually leading to a dramatic breakup and feud.

Lashley explained, “I even went to a point where I was like, man, wouldn’t it be cool that they would have brought us both back here and then put us together, had Paul Heyman find a way to put us both together, and then the whole time we win tag team titles and he keeps referring to I got the greatest fighter in the world and the greatest tag team.”

The storyline would see tension grow between the two, fueled by Heyman’s comments. “Then it got to a point like, who you keep talking about as the greatest fighter? Because you’re only saying one person. So that could have built some natural animosity there. And it’s like, hold on a second man, I know you and Brock have this history, but you keep saying you have the greatest fighter and the greatest tag team.”

Lashley elaborated on the potential fallout, saying, “So who are you referring to? And it could have been my ego got in the way, or something like that, whatever it was, whatever it did, but it brought us apart. Because they always said some of the best feuds are the people that were together first, and something brought us apart.”

He added, “Could have been, I don’t know if we could have put us two together as a tag team because it might have been too dominant, but I still see there were some people in there that we could have had great fights with and great matches with if we needed to.”

Lashley’s pitch provides a glimpse of what could have been an exciting storyline, showcasing the potential of two dominant forces teaming up before ultimately colliding in the ring.